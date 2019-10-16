Grab Some Tissues: These Quotes From Celebrity Dads About Their Kids Will Make You Cry (or Laugh Until You Do!)

What he’s learned: Everything changes once you’re a dad.

“Last year, when my wife and I attended [the WellChild awards], we knew we were expecting our first child — no one else did at the time, but we did — and I remember…I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day. And more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time.”

“And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heartstrings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own.”