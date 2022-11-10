Justin Theroux Responds to Jennifer Aniston After She Speaks Out About Infertility Journey

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were previously married from 2015 to 2017

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 10, 2022 02:38 PM

Justin Theroux is showing his support for his former wife Jennifer Aniston.

Aniston spoke out in a candid interview with Allure this week about the painful pregnancy rumors that plagued her for years, revealing that behind the scrutiny was a secret struggle with infertility.

The Friends star, 53, shared an accompanying series of photos from her Allure shoot on Instagram Wednesday, on which ex-husband Theroux, 51, left a supportive comment. The Leftovers actor, who was married to Aniston from 2015 to 2017, dropped a fist bump and heart emoji on the post.

justin theroux, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-aniston" data-inlink="true">jennifer aniston</a>
Dave Benett/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

His comment came after Aniston revealed in her interview that she went through in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments "several years ago," noting that it was a "challenging road" for her to conceive.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," Aniston told the outlet.

"All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard," she noted. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it."

Justin Theroux and <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-aniston" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Aniston</a> attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Anthony Harvey/Getty

Not helping her troubles was her split from husband Brad Pitt in 2005 after five years or marriage and the hurtful assumptions that she chose career over kids.

"It was absolute lies," said Aniston of the "narrative that I was just selfish... I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid."

The LolaVie founder also expressed that she has "zero regrets" about how things turned out after her infertility journey.

"Here I am today. The ship has sailed," she said, adding, "I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don't have to think about that anymore."

Related Articles
kaley cuoco supports jen aniston
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Praises Jennifer Aniston for Sharing Her Story About Infertility
ALLURE’S DECEMBER COVER STAR IS JENNIFER ANISTON
Jennifer Aniston Slams 'Lies' She Wouldn't Have a Baby with Brad Pitt, Opens Up About Infertility
ALLURE’S DECEMBER COVER STAR IS JENNIFER ANISTON
Jennifer Aniston Feels 'Relief' She Doesn't Have to Think About Pregnancy Anymore: 'Zero Regrets'
ALLURE’S DECEMBER COVER STAR IS JENNIFER ANISTON
Jennifer Aniston Dons Iconic Chanel Micro Bikini for 'Allure' : 'I Feel the Best in Who I Am Today'
Brad Pitt and wife actress Jennifer Aniston attend the World Premiere of the epic movie "Troy" at Le Palais de Festival on May 13, 2004 in Cannes, France
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's Relationship: A Look Back
ALLURE’S DECEMBER COVER STAR IS JENNIFER ANISTON
Jennifer Aniston Says She Would 'Love a Relationship': There Are 'Moments I Need Support'
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Relationship Timeline
Jennifer Aniston attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Jennifer Aniston Turned Ex Justin Theroux's Former Home Office Into Her 'Babe Cave': I 'Stripped It All'
Pat McAfee, Samantha McAfee
Pat and Samantha McAfee Expecting 'Double Rainbow' Baby: 'Happy and Blessed'
Jennifer Aniston attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Jennifer Aniston 'Hates' Social Media and Says She's 'Not Good at It': 'It's Torture for Me'
Sarah Herron
'Bachelor' Alum Sarah Herron Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Fiancé Following IVF Journey
kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Says 'Supportive' Travis Barker Helped Her Deal with Body Comments amid IVF
Country Singer Drake White and Wife Alex Expecting Baby After 6 Years of Fertility Struggles: ‘We Kept Believing’
Country Singer Drake White and Wife Alex Expecting Baby After Fertility Struggles: 'We Kept Believing'
Lolo Jones
Olympian Lolo Jones Reveals She's Freezing Her Eggs in Tearful Video: 'I'm Running Out of Time'
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer
David Schwimmer Teases 'Friends' Costar Jennifer Aniston Over Naked Shower Video Promoting Her Haircare Line
Peta Murgatroyd IVF journey
Peta Murgatroyd Says Embryo Transfer Wasn't Successful: 'I Will Get My Baby, Just Not Right Now'