Justin Theroux Responds to Jennifer Aniston After She Speaks Out About Infertility Journey

Justin Theroux is showing his support for his former wife Jennifer Aniston.

Aniston spoke out in a candid interview with Allure this week about the painful pregnancy rumors that plagued her for years, revealing that behind the scrutiny was a secret struggle with infertility.

The Friends star, 53, shared an accompanying series of photos from her Allure shoot on Instagram Wednesday, on which ex-husband Theroux, 51, left a supportive comment. The Leftovers actor, who was married to Aniston from 2015 to 2017, dropped a fist bump and heart emoji on the post.

Dave Benett/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

His comment came after Aniston revealed in her interview that she went through in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments "several years ago," noting that it was a "challenging road" for her to conceive.

"I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," Aniston told the outlet.

"All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard," she noted. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it."

Anthony Harvey/Getty

Not helping her troubles was her split from husband Brad Pitt in 2005 after five years or marriage and the hurtful assumptions that she chose career over kids.

"It was absolute lies," said Aniston of the "narrative that I was just selfish... I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid."

The LolaVie founder also expressed that she has "zero regrets" about how things turned out after her infertility journey.

"Here I am today. The ship has sailed," she said, adding, "I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don't have to think about that anymore."