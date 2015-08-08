Justin Theroux has had a busy week.

The actor, who wed Jennifer Aniston on Wednesday in a surprise ceremony, was captured meeting The Leftovers costar Liv Tyler‘s 6-month-old son Sailor Gene .

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Theroux, 43, who plays Kevin Garvey on the HBO series, kisses Sailor’s hand in the photo. Theroux’s onscreen daughter, played by 19-year-old actress Margaret Qualley, is also on hand for the meet-and-greet. It isn’t clear when the photo was taken as Theroux is currently on his honeymoon with Aniston in Bora Bora. So, either Tyler and her baby joined Theroux on his trip (which includes other friends of the couple) or this is just a latergram.

“My #theleftovers family meeting my baby boy,” wrote Tyler, 38. “I feel so blessed in all parts of my life.”

Image zoom



Courtesy Liv Tyler



Sailor is the first child together for Tyler and her boyfriend, sports manager/agent David Gardner.

The baby boy has two big brothers, Milo, 10, and Gray, 7, the couple’s children from previous marriages.

Theroux and Aniston took off on their Bora Bora honeymoon on Thursday afters surprising 75 guests at their Bel Air, California, home on Wednesday. The wedding was disguised to many of the attendees as Theroux’s 44th birthday party.