Justin Hartley Opens Up About Daughter Isabella, 18, Leaving for College: 'It's Tough'

Justin Hartley shares 18-year-old daughter Isabella Justice with ex-wife Lindsay Korman

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on November 17, 2022 05:25 PM
Justin Hartley and daughter
Photo: Justin Hartley/Instagram

Justin Hartley is opening up about being an empty nester.

Chatting with Jennifer Hudson on her eponymous daytime talk show Thursday, the This Is Us alum, 45, admitted it's been "tough" seeing daughter Isabella Justice Hartley head off to college.

"It's tough when they leave," he shared. "You think you're ready for it because as they get older they gain independence and they're gone a lot anyway. They have their own friends and their own interests and you can go see them."

Hartley continued, "When they're actually gone, it really is a text or a phone call. And you know, she's 18, so let's be honest, it's a text. I'm not getting phone calls, which is normal, but I hate it."

"I'm not ready for that! I've only got a 13-year-old, but I'm bracing myself for it, " Hudson replied.

Hartley shared one positive to having kids out of the house with the daytime host, joking, "You have more time to party."

Hartley shares Isabella with his ex-wife Lindsay Korman. Last year, during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actor spoke about taking his daughter for driving lessons.

"It's the worst thing in the world. There's gotta be a better way to do this," he told the host.

"I'm in the car, she's driving, she's doing great and I'm in the passenger seat. I'm kind of feeling loose and I open up the gummy bears and as I'm eating them — I'm shoving them in my mouth like a child — and I look up and we are cruising through a four-way — a red light! Just reckless!" he said.

Hartley added, "She just could not have cared less."

The star then had his daughter pull over and told her, "That could have been my last gummy bear. You have to be more careful."

Justin Hartley and his daughter Isabella
Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

In a 2018 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor revealed that his teenage daughter was approached by none other than his own agent.

"She came to the This Is Us premiere with me and my whole cast was there. It was really nice," he said. "My agent came as well — lovely man — and was talking to her. He comes up to me afterward and he goes, 'Listen, I just want you to know, [I] straight-up offered your daughter representation because she's got such a great personality, I think she'd be wonderful in this business.'"

"She was like, 'Yeah, um, well, there are a few things that I'm interested in. I'm not quite sure if I want to go down that road,' " Hartley revealed. "It took me years to get anyone to pay attention to me! But whatever, good for her. She's too cool for school, man."

