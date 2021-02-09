“There's gotta be a better way to do this,” the This Is Us star said

Justin Hartley on Giving Daughter Driving Lessons: 'It's the Worst Thing in the World'

Justin Hartley's daughter Isabella Justice Hartley is behind the wheel and it's "terrifying" for the actor.

Hartley, 44, opened up about taking his daughter for driving lessons and so far, it hasn't been pleasant.

"It's the worst thing in the world. There's gotta be a better way to do this," the This Is Us star said during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday.

He added, "You put them behind the wheel, take them around the street and you keep expanding and we're kind of at the point where we're on the freeway and stuff."

Hartley then went into detail about an instance when Isabella, 16, almost crashed his car.

"The other day I take her out and I'm doing the father-daughter thing. I'm tryna teach her how to fill up the tank with gas and all this kind of stuff, thinking, maybe change a tire in a couple weeks," he began. "We fill up the tank and we're getting comfortable. And I go into the gas station and I have a sweet tooth so I just stock up on gummy bears."

When Hartley got back into the car with his daughter, he recalled letting his guard down right before Isabella's driving mishap.

"I'm in the car, she's driving, she's doing great and I'm in the passenger seat. I'm kind of feeling loose and I open up the gummy bears and as I'm eating them — I'm shoving them in my mouth like a child — and I look up and we are cruising through a four-way — a red light! Just reckless!" he said.

Hartley added, "She just could not have cared less."

The star then had his daughter pull over and told her, "That could have been my last gummy bear. You have to be more careful."