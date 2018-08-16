This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Says Daughter Bella Starting High School Is 'Unbelievable'

Justin Hartley can attest: Children grow up so fast!

The actor, 41, may have landed his biggest role yet as Kevin Pearson on the hit NBC series This Is Us, but his most important role is always being a dad to 14-year-old daughter Isabella.

Hartley revealed to PEOPLE that he can’t believe he is a parent of a soon-to-be high school student.

“Unbelievable right? It is a shock because I remember feeling like I woke up and she was 10. Then I looked at her again and she was 14,” the father of one said at the This Is Us For Your Consideration panel event in Los Angeles on Monday.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“She’s perfect. I got so lucky. She gets straight A’s, she’s kind to people, she’s nice, she listens to people. She has her own opinions about things, she’s motivated, she’s driven, she’s smart,” Hartley gushed.

“She’s got pretty much everything. I don’t know where she got it but she definitely has it and we’re very proud,” said the star, who added that Bella “watches every episode” of her dad’s show.

RELATED: Justin Hartley Jokes His Daughter Is So ‘Perfect’ She Might Be an Alien

And Hartley isn’t the only proud dad on This Is Us.

Costar Sterling K. Brown, who plays Hartley’s on-screen brother Randall Pearson, also gushed about his sons, Andrew, 7, and Amaré, who turns 3 in Sept. 16, with wife Ryan Bathe.

“It’s nice to just watch these kids grow. It’s just good times,” he said.

RELATED: The Complete Guide to This Is Us: PEOPLE Prepares for Season 3 with Special Edition

Frank Micelotta/Fox/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Brown also revealed that wife Bathe will be making another cameo in the forthcoming third season of This Is Us, which premieres Sept. 25.

“My wife has been working so that’s been cool. She did an episode of our show, I can say that,” shared Brown, who portrays a father of two girls on the show.

“It’s nice to be home with the kids while she gets to go off and work,” he added.