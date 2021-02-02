Justin Hartley is dad to daughter Isabella, 16, and Mandy Moore is currently expecting her first child, a son

Justin Hartley Gives Pregnant This Is Us Costar Mandy Moore Parenthood Advice: 'Get Your Sleep Now'

Justin Hartley has some sage advice for mom-to-be Mandy Moore.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, the 44-year-old This Is Us actor offered his tips for costar Moore, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. Hartley — who shares daughter Isabella, 16, with first wife Lindsay Korman — explains whether he's given Moore, 36, any advice yet on set.

"You know, I haven't yet, but it's unbelievable, this woman is radiant," says Hartley. "You would never know she's pregnant. She looks like she could run a marathon. But I would tell her, if I did have to tell her something, I'd say, 'Get your sleep now. Because when the babies come, you're not gonna sleep much.' And if you do sleep, it won't be the same quality of sleep."

Mom of two Clarkson, 38, agreed with an "Amen!"

"Oh my — I literally, on Christmas vacation, my son [Remington Alexander], I woke up in the middle of the night and he's 4, and I woke up and I couldn't breathe," the host recalls. "I was like, 'What's happening?!' And he was having a sleepover ... and he was asleep on my body. ... I was like, 'Bro, get off of me!' It is the worst sleep!"

Image zoom Credit: Michael Bezjian/Getty

Moore, who plays Hartley's mother on the drama series, recently opened up to Romper about her road to motherhood, sharing that her husband, 35, has a natural knack for parenting.

"I think he's been suited to be a father for pretty much his whole life. He's been gearing up for this," she said. "Like in the morning, it's funny, I'll reach for my phone and he'll reach right for whatever baby book he's reading."

Image zoom Mandy Moore | Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram

Adding of Goldsmith, who would normally be out on the road if not for the pandemic, Moore said, "We wouldn't have spent this gestation period together — he would have been touring. And it would have been fine, but having this experience together makes me feel even more solid and even more excited to be a parent with him."