In his new documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, the singer said one of his intentions for 2021 was to "squish out a nugget" with wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Sweetly Asks Wife Hailey Baldwin If They Can 'Start Trying' for a Baby in 2021

Justin Bieber is ready to expand his family.

In a scene from Amazon Studios' Prime Video documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, out Friday, the 27-year-old singer is seen chatting with his wife Hailey Baldwin, 24, when he shared that he ideally would like to "squish out a nugget" this year.

"My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget," Bieber told his wife as the two spoke the morning before his New Year's Eve 2020 concert.

"In 2021?" asked Baldwin, to which Bieber clarified he wanted to "start trying" at the end of 2021.

"We shall see," the model replied.

Bieber and Baldwin have discussed the possibility of having kids in the past, previously sharing that they were taking their time.

"I love kids and I can't wait to have my own," the model told Vogue Arabia back in 2018. "I would say that now, that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."

Though she's admitted to having her kids' names picked out already — and Bieber's spoken out about his desire for "daddy-daughter dates" one day — they've remained focused on soaking up married life.

"I'm not in a rush," Bieber wrote to Baldwin in July 2019. "I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!"

"I want to start my own family, in due time," he told Apple Music's Zane Lowe in February 2020. "I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship."

The "Yummy" singer also told Ellen DeGeneres both in March 2020 and in December 2020 that he's following his wife's lead when it comes to parenthood.

"I think it's up to Hailey because it's her body," Bieber said on the comedian's self-titled talk show last March.

As for how many kids the duo want, Bieber had an answer for that.