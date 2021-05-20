Justin Bieber showed love for Jiselle, 21 months, and Jason, 3½, who are the kids of his frequent musical collaborator Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd

Justin Bieber Shares Tribute to His 'Beautiful' Godchildren: 'So Lucky to Be in Your Life'

Justin Bieber is showing love to his godchildren.

The 27-year-old "Peaches" singer shared a series of photos on Instagram Wednesday of himself hanging out with his "beautiful" goddaughter Jiselle, 21 months, and godson Jason Asher, 3½, who are the kids of Bieber's frequent musical collaborator Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd and his wife Ashley.

Added Bieber in his caption, "I love you two so much, so lucky to be in your life!" Boyd — who is credited on Bieber songs like "Where Are Ü Now" and "What Do You Mean?" — commented on the post, "We love you too."

For the singer's birthday in March, Boyd wrote on Instagram, "You've changed so many lives in the best way!! You inspire so many of us to be better versions of ourselves!! You are overly loved and appreciated!! Happy Birthday for real and seriously @justinbieber!!"

Bieber has long been open about his desire to become a parent. Both he and wife Hailey Baldwin have said they want to wait a bit before taking that next step in their relationship.

In February 2020, the "Yummy" singer told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that he wasn't planning on becoming a dad anytime soon.

"I want to start my own family in due time," Bieber shared. "I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship. I think that it's definitely the next step, for sure."

He also said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year that he is "going to have as many [babies] as Hailey is wishing to push out."