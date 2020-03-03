Justin Bieber Says Having Kids Is Up to Wife Hailey Baldwin: ‘It’s Her Body’

Justin Bieber is letting his wife Hailey Baldwin decide when the time is right to have children.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the “Yummy” singer, 26, played a game of “Burning Questions” and was asked how many kids he and Badlwin, 23, eventually want to have.

“I think it’s up to Hailey because it’s her body,” Bieber responded as he earned huge cheers from the audience.

During the game, Bieber also revealed what his wife had up her sleeve for the singer’s 26th birthday on March 1.

“My wife did up my house really nicely and she had a movie playing,” he said. “It was this really romantic night. It’s not a big deal. It’s pretty cool. She basically got a serious wedding planner-type style thing and did it all in, like, candles. It was pretty cool.”

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Bieber indicated that children were possibly in the near future for the couple.

“I want to start my own family, in due time,” he said. “I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship. I think that it’s definitely the next step, for sure.”

When asked what type of father he’ll be, Bieber said, “I’m a Jesus follower and I just want to be led by … When you accept Jesus, he says that now you walk with the Holy Spirit. So, I think I just want to be led by the Holy Spirit.”

“We’ve established so much and figured out what’s not important and what is important,” the singer said before mentioning his upcoming plans to tour, “Money’s gonna come — it’s great, and I’m gonna be able to provide a really amazing life for my family, which is incredible.”

Baldwin, meanwhile, has previously said she wants to wait a bit longer to start a family with her husband.

“I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say that now, that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon,” she told Vogue Arabia in her December 2018 cover story.

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after getting engaged. The pair celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends on Sept. 28, 2019, exchanging vows as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Over the weekend, the pair celebrated Bieber’s 26th birthday, stepping out together for a dinner at Pecorino, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. Later on in the evening, the pair cuddled up while attending a celebratory bash at Delilah with friends.

According to several videos posted on fan accounts, Bieber took the microphone to serenade his wife with his new song, “E.T.A.”

The Canadian singer went on to post a photo of the pair sharing a kiss that night, captioning the image, “Your [sic] my birthday gift bubba.”