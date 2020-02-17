Justin Bieber Wants the 'Holy Spirit' to Lead Him in Fatherhood: 'I'm a Jesus Follower'

Justin Bieber is letting his faith guide him in his “next step” with wife Hailey Baldwin: parenthood.

“I want to start my own family, in due time,” the 25-year-old singer told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in a recent interview, released Saturday, surrounding his new album Changes. “I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship. I think that it’s definitely the next step, for sure.”

As for the type of father he wants to be, “I’m a Jesus follower and I just want to be led by … When you accept Jesus, he says that now you walk with the Holy Spirit. So, I think I just want to be led by the Holy Spirit,” Bieber said.

“We’ve established so much and figured out what’s not important and what is important,” he continued, adding of his upcoming plans to tour, “Money’s gonna come — it’s great, and I’m gonna be able to provide a really amazing life for my family, which is incredible.”

Bieber also noted that he focuses on “understanding the priorities” of others on his tour who won’t make as much, wanting to ensure they’re “heard, valued, respected” and the powers that be “work on an atmosphere that’s gonna be conducive to them building their families” as well.

Image zoom Justin Bieber (L) and Hailey Baldwin Justin Bieber/Instagram

Image zoom Justin Bieber Zane Lowe on Apple Music

Bieber and Baldwin, 23, tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after getting engaged. The pair celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends on Sept. 28, 2019, exchanging vows as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Baldwin sang her husband’s praises in her cover story for Elle‘s March 2020 issue, saying that the two had “grown up a lot” by the time they reconnected, after first meeting in 2009. And while their relationship “took work,” she insisted “it was all very well worth it.”

“He’s an incredible, amazing man and such a good partner to go through life with,” the model said of Bieber. “There is no one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him. So, I’m lucky.”

Baldwin and the "Yummy" hitmaker have both been open about their desire to become parents one day, but recent comments pointed at the couple looking at an extended timeline.

“I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say that now, that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon,” the model told Vogue Arabia for her December 2018 cover story.

Image zoom Justin Bieber (L) and Hailey Baldwin

A Disney theme park trip last July got her singer husband thinking about quality time with a future youngster — but it didn’t hasten his plans to become a father.

“Love dates with you, baby … One day I’ll be doing daddy-daughter dates … Not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while! #Disneyworld,” Bieber captioned a snapshot of himself and his wife, who was sporting Minnie Mouse ears.

Baldwin has spoken out about how much she admires women in her industry having families, telling The Daily Front Row in September 2018, “I really love Christy Turlington and Claudia Schiffer, and Gisele Bündchen is the ultimate for me. She’s created such a career for herself; she’s married and has children.”

“That’s always been the goal for me,” she added. “I want to create a career for myself, and then take it to another stage of being married and having kids. [Gisele]’s someone I look up to because she’s done that really well.”

