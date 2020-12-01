"I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but it's her body and whatever she wants to do," the singer said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Justin Bieber Says He Wants as Many Kids as Wife Hailey Baldwin 'Is Wishing to Push Out'

Justin Bieber is leaving the decision of having kids up to his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

On Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the "Holy" singer, 26, openedup about expanding his family in the future, telling host Ellen Degeneres that he is following Baldwin's lead on that matter. Bieber, who married the model, 24, back in September 2018, also explained his many tattoos, revealing that he's saving space on his back to put tributes to his eventual children.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"How many kids are you going to have and when?" asked DeGeneres, 62.

"I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," Bieber said. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few."

"There's not really an issue," he replied after the comedian asked what the couple is waiting for before welcoming children. "But I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think ... she's just not ready yet. And that's okay."

"I was hoping that was the answer," said DeGeneres. "I know how much you love kids, and you're going to be such a great dad, but I think that's really important. ... She should wait until she's ready."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Image zoom Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The artist's current mindset mirrors his stance back in March when he told DeGeneres on her show that having kids is Baldwin's prerogative. “I think it’s up to Hailey because it’s her body,” Bieber said at the time, earning huge cheers from the studio audience.

Bieber has previously opened up about looking forward to becoming a dad.

“I want to start my own family, in due time,” he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in February. “I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship. I think that it’s definitely the next step, for sure.”

RELATED VIDEO: Hailey Baldwin Says That She and Husband Justin Bieber 'Haven't Made Any Babies' in Quarantine

For Baldwin's 24th birthday in November, the singer shared an affectionate tribute to his wife on Instagram. "My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place," the singer wrote on Instagram, along with a series of photos starring the model.

"I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can't believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY," Bieber concluded.