Baby Bieber! Justin's Dad Jeremy Welcomes Daughter Bay — See the Sweet First Photo

Welcome, baby Bieber!

Justin Bieber‘s father Jeremy and his wife Chelsey, who tied the knot in February, have welcomed their first child together: a baby girl.

“We welcomed a healthy baby ‘Bay Bieber’ born at 830 am,” Jeremy captioned a Thursday-morning Instagram photo of himself, Chelsey and baby Bay shortly after her birth.

He added on Twitter, “Just welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world. Bay Bieber #babygirl #biebergirl”

Justin also shared a photo of baby Bay on Instagram, writing, “Meet the newest Bieber, my little sister Bay Bieber.”

The new addition is the second child for Chelsey, 30, who is mom to 11-year-old daughter Allie, and the fourth for 43-year-old Jeremy, who is father to Jaxon, 8, Jazmyn, 10, and, of course, the 24-year-old pop star.

Justin and Jeremy Bieber George Pimentel/WireImage

Throughout her pregnancy, Chelsey has been updating followers on her growing baby bump.

In addition, the new mom continues to share photos of the couple’s children during family outings — most recently at the beach enjoying some ice cream and at a fast-food counter.

“Decisions, decisions 🤔,” she captioned the latter snap of Jazmyn, Allie and Jaxon.

The bundle of joy’s arrival is yet another reason for the Bieber family to celebrate following news of Justin and fiancée Hailey Baldwin‘s engagement in July.

Justin and Hailey, 21, are quickly moving towards the altar as a source recently told PEOPLE, “They don’t want a long engagement and are already planning their wedding.”

Another insider shared that the engaged couple‘s nuptials will likely be a private affair. “As of now, they want a small ceremony with their families. They are not planning a huge, celebrity wedding. They are getting married for love and don’t want a flashy wedding,” the source said earlier this month.