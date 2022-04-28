Justin Bieber Bonds with Pal Jason Kennedy's Newborn Baby Boy: 'I Will Protect You'

"LOVE YOU RYVER 4 LIFE I WILL PROTECT YOU!" Justin Bieber wrote on Instagram alongside a photo gallery of himself with pal Jason Kennedy's newborn son

And it was like "Baby" for Justin Bieber!

The 28-year-old singer recently got in some bonding time with pal Jason Kennedy's newborn son Ryver Rhodes, whom Kennedy welcomed with wife Lauren Scruggs on April 3.

In the first of two Wednesday photo posts on his Instagram feed, Bieber shared three snaps of himself cuddling baby Ryver on a couch and wrote, "LOVE YOU RYVER 4 LIFE I WILL PROTECT YOU!"

In the second post, Bieber is shown feeding the 3-week-old a bottle as he smiles down at Ryver.

" 'Come back soon' - Ryver," Kennedy, 40, commented on the second post, writing under the first, "Ryver loves you so very much and so do we. 🥺❤️"

"He loves you so much❤️," concurred Scruggs, 33.

Kennedy and Scruggs called several loved ones to share their pregnancy news last year, including Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

"Shut up," Bieber said on FaceTime. "Shut up. Oh my God."

"Uncle JJ," Kennedy replied. When they called Hailey, 25, she squealed, "Oh my God! There's a little person in there!"

Justin Bieber Says Having Kids Is Up to Wife Hailey Baldwin: "It's Her Body"

After Hailey and Bieber tied the knot in 2018, they were both outspoken about their desire to start their own family. The Justice artist previously said he was hoping they'd "start trying" for a baby last year.

But in February, Hailey — who recently shut down pregnancy rumors — said she has changed her mind about when she wants to have a baby.

"I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take," the model said a cover story interview for WSJ Magazine's Spring Women's Fashion issue.