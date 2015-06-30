Justin Baldoni Welcomes Daughter Maiya Grace

The Jane the Virgin star and his wife Emily welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Saturday, June 27

Justin Baldoni is officially a dad — both on and off screen.

The Jane the Virginstar and his wife Emily welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Saturday, June 27.

“Welcome to the world sweet Maiya Grace,” Baldoni announced on Twitter.

In February, during a short film similar to their viral engagement video, the couple shared their exciting news with the world: they were going to be parents!

After channeling scenes from his character’s path to parenthood and breaking the news to family and friends over video chat, the parents-to-be sat down in front of the camera. But although they filmed themselves finding out the sex of their baby on the way, they ultimately chose to keep it a secret from their fans.

However, holding out for a delivery surprise wasn’t the only thing Baldoni couldn’t wait for. When it came to his wife’s maternity wear, the actor was doing his best to keep himself from splurging at the store.

“Her pants don’t fit anymore. I think it’s adorable,” he told PEOPLE in March.

“I want to go buy her a bunch of pregnancy clothes, but I don’t want to make the mistake and get the wrong stuff. I tread cautiously. I always make sure that I can be supportive in every way that I can.”

