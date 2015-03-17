"I want to go buy her a bunch of pregnancy clothes, but I don't want to make the mistake and get the wrong stuff," he says

JB Lacroix/Wireimage

Two baby mamas are better than one — at least, according to Justin Baldoni.

The Jane the Virgin star is not only preparing for fatherhood on the hit show, but he is counting down the months until the real diaper duty begins.

Baldoni and his wife of almost two years, Emily, are expecting their first child in June.

“My life is like 24/7 pregnancy,” Baldoni, 31, told PEOPLE at PaleyFest 2015 on Sunday night. “Jane is eight months on the show, my wife is six and a half months.”

This experience has helped Baldoni’s character in more ways than one. “Having that little one growing in my wife right now and imagining that has helped Raphael so much and has helped the character development in Raphael because it’s real,” he explains.

The proud father-to-be could not stop praising his wife for how well she is taking the pregnancy.

“She’s really taking this time to connect with the baby. She’s doing reiki, a lot of beautiful energy work and she’s being super healthy and she’s working out three times a week,” he shares.

“She’s going on long walks. I’m so proud of how she’s been handling this pregnancy. It’s a miracle.”

Of course, with a growing baby bump comes the challenges of a changing wardrobe. “Her pants don’t fit anymore. I think it’s adorable,” he muses.

“I want to go buy her a bunch of pregnancy clothes, but I don’t want to make the mistake and get the wrong stuff. I tread cautiously. I always make sure that I can be supportive in every way that I can.”

