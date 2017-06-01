"My entire life has been about getting ready for this," the Jane the Virgin star wrote to his unborn son

What has Justin Baldoni tearing up?

The actor couldn’t help but cry while revealing the sex of his and wife Emily Foxler Baldoni‘s second child together – an emotional moment he wants his baby boy(!) to know all about.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a video of the big reveal, the Baldonis were joined by their daughter Maiya, 23 months, to open a note bearing their new addition’s sex.

“Do you want to find out if you’re having a brother or sister?” the Jane the Virgin star, 33, asked his daughter.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

After learning that the newest Baldoni would be a boy, the actor wiped away his tears and embraced his family.

Alongside the clip, Baldoni shared a letter addressed to the baby, explaining why he was crying.

“This was such a massively profound moment for us… and clearly it hit me hard,” he said. “But thats ok, it’s nothing to be embarrassed about… in fact emotions are to be celebrated! Tears are good!”

FROM PEN: Katherine Heigl Opens Up About Experiencing Her First Pregnancy

Continuing, Baldoni said, “It’s hard to explain, but I feel like my entire life has been about getting ready for this experience and yet at the same time I feel completely inept and not ready to be a dad again.”

The actor said that he’s “learned so much” about fatherhood since Maiya’s arrival, but admitted he still hasn’t perfected parenting.

“To show you that part of being a man is embracing the parts of yourself that you might be ashamed or embarrassed of,” wrote Baldoni. “And that eventually, the side of us that we want to hide from the world will be the side that our future life partner will love more than anything.”

Image zoom Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & People

Baldoni said that he wants to teach his little boy about empowering and respecting women, adding, “I can’t wait to start to try to teach you through my actions what I think it means to be a man today.”

He concluded the note, “I can’t wait for you to see this one day and see all the reasons why your daddy was so excited you were going to be born into this crazy, dark, complicated world to a family that is going to love the s— out of you.”