Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Husband Josiah Welcome First Child, Son Hunter Zion
The actress shared a photo of her newborn son on Instagram Tuesday
Jurnee Smollett-Bell has welcomed a baby boy!
The actress announced the birth of her first child Hunter Zion Bell on Instagram and Twitter Tuesday along with a sweet mother-son portrait. “So in love with our little man,” Smollett-Bell, 30, captioned her photo.
Her husband Josiah Bell also proudly declared his newborn’s birth writing, “He’s here…Hunter Zion Bell……@jurneebell I’m so in love!”
The Underground star announced she was expecting on social media in June. “He+Me+Baby= Three. So in love with this beautiful blessing God has given us. #WeArePregnant!!” she captioned a photo of the couple cradling her baby bump.
The couple tied the knot in October 2010.