In the Big Apple promoting her latest flick, Jumping the Broom, Paula Patton steps out with her boys - husband Robin Thicke and son Julian Fuego - on Friday in New York City.

Exploring the East Village!

In the Big Apple promoting her latest flick, Jumping the Broom, Paula Patton steps out with her boys — husband Robin Thicke and son Julian Fuego — on Friday in New York City.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Julian, 13 months, is the only child for the actress, 35, and singer/songwriter Thicke, who wed in June 2005.