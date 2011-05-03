Family Photo: The Patton-Thicke's Big Apple Baby

In the Big Apple promoting her latest flick, Jumping the Broom, Paula Patton steps out with her boys - husband Robin Thicke and son Julian Fuego - on Friday in New York City.

Exploring the East Village!

Julian, 13 months, is the only child for the actress, 35, and singer/songwriter Thicke, who wed in June 2005.

“He’s my little prince [so] I gotta take over the world in 18 years so I can leave it to him,” Thicke, 34, joked recently.

