There was one New York Knicks fan who took their loss to the Indiana Pacers harder than most.

On Wednesday, the team experienced their first preseason loss in a game that deeply upset power forward Julius Randle's 5-year-old son, Kyden.

Randle's wife, Kalore CEO and fashion designer Kendra Randall, shared a video on Instagram of her son sobbing in bed after seeing the team fall 109-100.

Kendra could be heard comforting her son, saying, "Ky, it's just preseason."

"I don't care [that] it's preseason," the kindergartener cried.

"There's still a chance," Kendra reassured him, though Kyden disagreed.

"No there's not. We have one more game left," he explained before the video cut off.

Courtesy Kendra Randle

Kyden's passionate reaction to the loss went viral among the team's fans, who appreciated how dedicated he was.

In addition to Kyden, the couple also shares son Jayce Carter, who turned 1 last week. Celebrating his son's milestone, Julius posted a photo of the toddler standing on Instagram.

"Not enough words to describe the peace, love and joy you bring to our family everyday… but we are grateful. I couldn't ask for a better son," Julius wrote. "Love you kid 🖤Happy Birthday to my youngest KING👑"

Kendra shared a video with behind-the-scenes footage from a family photo shoot. "I love you beyond words. My sweet, shy, perfect baby boy🤎," the mom of two wrote.

Earlier this month, Kendra shared photos of her and Kyden courtside in Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks play.

"Back to our favorite mommy-son date nights💙🧡," she captioned the carousel of photos and videos of their adventures throughout the night. "Missing Jaycey but it was his bedtime😴💙"