Orange Is the New Black's Julie Lake Welcomes Son Miles Joseph: 'Everything Is Better Now'

Julie Lake is officially a mom!

The Orange Is the New Black actress and her husband, Jeff Cahn, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Friday, Dec. 6, she confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.

Baby Miles Joseph Cahn weighed 7 lbs., 2 oz. — and his parents chose his moniker after using an app called Babyname, which Lake described to ET as “like the Tinder for baby names.”

“I think Miles is one of the only names we both liked,” she said. “I also love Miles Davis and jazz music, and I’ve never known anybody named Miles to taint the name for me, so it felt right to me.”

While the new mom told ET she was “never was 100 percent sure if I wanted kids,” she and her husband “eventually [decided] to just go for it.”

“The biggest change is that I am so in love with Miles and he is the most magical thing that has ever happened to me,” Lake added. “I’m excited to be with him every day and watch him grow, and I feel like life has meaning, joy and fulfillment in a whole new way. I feel like life is starting over again and everything is better now.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty

Image zoom Julie Lake (R) and husband Jeff Cahn Julie Lake/Instagram

Image zoom Julie Lake on Orange Is the New Black Jojo Whilden/Netflix

RELATED: Danielle Brooks Announces New Series A Little Bit Pregnant — and Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

Lake first shared with PEOPLE in June that she was expecting, saying, “It’s all a crazy leap into the unknown. It’ll be an adventure but I am very excited about it!”

When she first suspected that she may be pregnant, Lake decided to confirm by taking a pregnancy test before Cahn left for a trip.

“I was so scared,” she said. “I was like, ‘Wait, let’s not do it!’ I peed on the stick and then was like, ‘No, no, I can’t do this, just throw it away! Don’t look at it, we’ll figure it out later. We’ll do it when you get back!’ “

And according to Lake, her television-writer husband was “really happy and excited” to hear the test came back positive, because he’d always wanted to be a dad.

RELATED VIDEO: Dascha Polanco Reveals Why She Considers Herself a “Free-Range Parent”

Lake said her pregnancy was not an easy one, but she was grateful and excited to be having a baby.

“When I first got pregnant, I thought, ‘Cool, nine months till the baby gets here. It’s gonna be so special.’ And then I’m like, ‘No, the baby is here, he has taken over my body. Life has forever changed instantly,’ ” she said.

But, for Lake, being a mother was ultimately something she knew was in her future.

“I just couldn’t really see my life without having a family,” she said.