Soccer Star Julie Ertz Expecting First Baby with Husband Zach Ertz: 'Adding to Our Starting Lineup'

Julie Ertz and Zach Ertz are going to be parents!

On Monday, the U.S. women's national soccer team star announced that she and husband Zach Ertz are expecting their first child together. Julie, 29, shared maternity photos on Instagram, including snaps of the NFL player kissing and cradling her growing baby bump.

"Adding to our starting lineup… Baby Ertz! Psalms 30:11-12," the couple captioned their announcement.

Julie Ertz Credit: Luela Kaba

Julie and Zach, 31, tied the knot at an outdoor ceremony in March 2017 at the Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara, California. At the time, Julie told PEOPLE that their wedding was a "dream come true."

She met her future husband in 2012 through mutual friends while Zach was a player on Stanford University's football team and she was on the soccer team at nearby Santa Clara.

After dating long-distance following his move to Philadelphia, Zach popped the question in February 2016.

Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz Credit: Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

Last year, the soccer star raved about how Zach, tight end for the Arizona Cardinals, has been extremely supportive of her career — especially because he can relate.

"Being married to a professional athlete is a huge blessing because he understands the lifestyle completely," she told PEOPLE in May. "We both know what it takes to reach the top of our sports, so we are always on the same page with our daily routines, and we keep each other disciplined."