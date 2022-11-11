Julie Ertz Shares Sweet New Photo of Husband Zach with Son Madden on His Birthday: 'Best Dada'

Julie Ertz shared a special message for husband Zach Ertz on his 32nd birthday, his first since becoming dad to son Madden Matthew

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 11, 2022 02:04 PM
Happy Birthday to the sweetest man and best dada in the World; Zach Ertz; Julie Ertz
Photo: Julie Ertz Instagram; Bill McCay/Getty Images

Zach Ertz is loving life as a new dad.

In celebration of the Arizona Cardinals player's 32nd birthday, wife Julie Ertz posted some photos of Zach throughout the year on Instagram, including a recent shot of him and 3-month-old son Madden Matthew.

In the adorable snap, Zach holds up his baby boy while giving him a kiss.

"Happy Birthday to the sweetest man and best dada in the World," the new mom wrote of her husband. "Madden and I love you so much. Have the best day ever you deserve it 😍."

The U.S. women's national soccer team star, 30, first announced that she and Zach were expecting their first child together in April.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Adding to our starting lineup… Baby Ertz! Psalms 30:11-12," the couple captioned their announcement.

Julie and Zach tied the knot at an outdoor ceremony in March 2017 at the Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara, California. At the time, Julie told PEOPLE that their wedding was a "dream come true."

Celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary earlier this year, Julie called their time together "incredibly amazing years."

Julie Ertz
Luela Kaba

"Happy Anniversary @zachertz, just nothing like doing life with you," she captioned a shot of the couple on their wedding day, adding, "I love you ❤️."

Last year, the soccer star raved about how Zach had been extremely supportive of her career — especially because as can relate as a pro athlete.

"Being married to a professional athlete is a huge blessing because he understands the lifestyle completely," she told PEOPLE in May. "We both know what it takes to reach the top of our sports, so we are always on the same page with our daily routines, and we keep each other disciplined."

Related Articles
Zach Ertz Julie Ertz baby madden
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz Announce the Birth of Their Baby Boy: 'How Blessed We Are'
Julie Ertz
Soccer Star Julie Ertz Expecting First Baby with Husband Zach Ertz: 'Adding to Our Starting Lineup'
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz attend The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz's Relationship Timeline
J.J. Watt, Kealia Ohai Watt baby Koa
JJ and Kealia Watt's Baby Boy Koa Celebrates 'First Game Day' in Cute Photo: 'Let's Go Daddy!'
JJ Watt and Kealia Watt Welcome Their First Baby
JJ Watt and Kealia Watt Welcome Their First Baby Together, Son Koa James: 'Love and Happiness'
Mandy Moore, Gus
Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Photo of Son Gus 'Relishing His Role as Big Bro' to Baby Ozzie
Derek Carr and Heather Neel children
Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr's Four Kids Cheer on Dad at NFL Game — See the Sweet Photo!
J.J. Watt and Kealia Watt
Pregnant Kealia Watt Poses with JJ Watt and His Family at Brother TJ's Wedding
zachary lavine baby: https://www.instagram.com/p/Chp8lOuv9Qo/
Chicago Bulls Star Zach LaVine and Wife Hunter Welcome First Baby, Son Saint: 'Best Feeling'
JJ Watt and his wife Kealia Watt
Pregnant Kealia Watt Visits Husband JJ Watt at NFL Training Camp — See the Cute Picture!
Tom Brady and son Jack
Tom Brady Celebrates Son Jack's Birthday as He Returns from 'Personal' Time Away from Buccaneers
Kealia Ohai and J. J. Watt attend the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt's Relationship Timeline
JJ Watt and Pregnant Wife Kealia Enjoy A Tropical Beach Babymoon
JJ Watt and Pregnant Wife Kealia Enjoy Beach Vacation Ahead of Welcoming First Baby This Fall
Moroccan Scott Cannon And Monroe Cannon Party Hosted By Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
The Sweetest Family Photos of Nick Cannon with His Kids
Riley and Steph Curry
Stephen Curry Celebrates Daughter Riley's Birthday with Cute Tribute: 'Stop Growing Up So Fast'
Kealia Ohai Watt
Pregnant Kealia Watt Puts Baby Bump on Display While Out Golfing with Husband JJ Watt: Photos