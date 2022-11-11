Julie Ertz Shares Sweet New Photo of Husband Zach with Son Madden on His Birthday: 'Best Dada'

Zach Ertz is loving life as a new dad.

In celebration of the Arizona Cardinals player's 32nd birthday, wife Julie Ertz posted some photos of Zach throughout the year on Instagram, including a recent shot of him and 3-month-old son Madden Matthew.

In the adorable snap, Zach holds up his baby boy while giving him a kiss.

"Happy Birthday to the sweetest man and best dada in the World," the new mom wrote of her husband. "Madden and I love you so much. Have the best day ever you deserve it 😍."

The U.S. women's national soccer team star, 30, first announced that she and Zach were expecting their first child together in April.

"Adding to our starting lineup… Baby Ertz! Psalms 30:11-12," the couple captioned their announcement.

Julie and Zach tied the knot at an outdoor ceremony in March 2017 at the Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara, California. At the time, Julie told PEOPLE that their wedding was a "dream come true."

Celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary earlier this year, Julie called their time together "incredibly amazing years."

Luela Kaba

"Happy Anniversary @zachertz, just nothing like doing life with you," she captioned a shot of the couple on their wedding day, adding, "I love you ❤️."

Last year, the soccer star raved about how Zach had been extremely supportive of her career — especially because as can relate as a pro athlete.

"Being married to a professional athlete is a huge blessing because he understands the lifestyle completely," she told PEOPLE in May. "We both know what it takes to reach the top of our sports, so we are always on the same page with our daily routines, and we keep each other disciplined."