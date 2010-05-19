For Julie Bowen, raising three sons is "the best adventure" - even if she's the sole woman at home! "It’s all boys at my house,” the Modern Family star told PEOPLE Mosm & Babies at the 69th Annual Peabody Awards in New York on Monday.

Julie Bowen: Brood of Boys Is the 'Best Adventure'

For Julie Bowen, raising three sons is “the best adventure” — even if she’s the sole woman at home!

“It’s all boys at my house,” the Modern Family star told Moms & Babies at the 69th Annual Peabody Awards in New York on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s a lot of trucks, cars and balls. There’s no princesses or lipstick or shiny shoes. But it’s okay, I love them anyhow.”

In fact, her sons — Oliver, 3, and fraternal twins Gus and John, who just turned 1 — are so active that the twins’ first words were sports-related.

“Both of them, their first word was ‘ball.’ It was really ball!” says Bowen.

But being the only female may take some adjusting to for the actress, 41, who is the middle of three sisters.

“I grew up in a family of all girls so this is karmatic justice for torturing my father for so long,” she laughs. “Now I’m the only female in the house of four males. This is just a taste of what he had to suffer for a long time.”



Raising three children with her husband, real estate investor Scott Phillips, and working on Modern Family has been a real juggling act for Bowen.

“I struggle just like anybody else,” says the actress, who’s the first to admit that she’s no supermom. “I’m lucky enough to have help and with three kids under three, there’s never enough help. I don’t know how the other moms do it.”

As far as personalities go, “Gus is very extroverted, friendly and needy,” Bowen explains. “John is very independent and he’s way cooler about things. Oliver is understanding and the loving big brother.”

“Anything relaxed or nice about them is from their dad,” she adds. “Anything uptight is from me!”