Julianne Moore Shares Throwback First Day of School Photo of Her 2 Kids: 'Always Be My Babies'

Julianne Moore is feeling nostalgic as her now-adult children head back to school.

On Thursday, the Dear Evan Hansen actress, 60, shared a throwback photo of her kids Caleb Freundlich, 23, and Liv Freundlich, 19, from one of their early first days of school.

The adorable picture features Liv and Caleb sitting side by side on a stoop with their school essentials ready to go. Liv smiles with her hands on her cheeks while Caleb has a book cracked open.

"Happy back to school @livfreundlich and @cal_freundlich. It's college and grad school now but you'll always be my babies," the Gloria Bell star writes.

Many of Moore's famous friends commented on the cute photo, gushing over her two children.

"Look at THEM!!!!! ❤️," Ali Wentworth wrote, while Andie Macdowell added, "So sweet"

"Heart. Melt," Jessica Capshaw replied.

Moore has opened up about her kids over the years, previously telling Metro back in 2017, "The thing I am proudest of is my family in my life."

"Our kids are healthy and happy and they're really nice kids," she shared of her children, who she shares with her husband, Bart Freundlich.