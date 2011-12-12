Spotted: Julianne Moore and Her Lil' Lookalike
Julianne Moore and daughter Liv Helen, 9½, attend the Freckleface Strawberry the Musical and PETER PANtomime benefit performances, held Saturday at the Manhattan Movement & Arts Center in New York City.
Advertisement
|
Ravishing redheads!
Julianne Moore and daughter Liv Helen, 9½, attend the Freckleface Strawberry the Musical and PETER PANtomime benefit performances, held Saturday at the Manhattan Movement & Arts Center in New York City.
Following
The actress, 51, and her husband, director Bart Freundlich, are also parents to son Cal, 14.
RELATED: Julianne Moore’s Parenting Tip: Teach By Example