Julianne Hough opens up in her June cover story for Women's Health about endometriosis, egg freezing and more

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich 'Never Actually Tried to Get Pregnant' Before Freezing Her Eggs

Julianne Hough is taking concrete steps toward her future.

The actress and dancer opened up in a June cover story for Women's Health about her decision to freeze her eggs, revealing that it "was more of a precautionary measure" than a response to being unable to conceive.

"We never actually tried to get pregnant," Hough, 31, told the magazine of herself and husband Brooks Laich. "It was more of a precautionary measure: Let's do our due diligence for the future by freezing eggs."

"I think the healthier I am from the inside out — as far as my beliefs, my energy, what I'm putting into my body — the better prepared I'll be when the time comes," she added.

Hough also got candid about her experience with endometriosis, a reproductive condition in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus, causing cramping and chronic pain.

The Dancing with the Stars alum said that in her case, focusing more on energy has reduced the pain associated with endometriosis.

"I will tell you, through this transformation of really connecting back to my truth, I haven't had symptoms of endometriosis because of the love and kindness I'm giving to my body," said Hough, who founded dance-based fitness program, KINRGY.

"I believe there's stress, shame, guilt and suppression of female energy that's associated with endometriosis, so de-layering that has really helped," she added.

Last summer, Laich revealed on an episode of his iHeartRadio podcast How Men Think that he and Hough began in vitro fertilization shortly before she turned 30 the previous year.

The NHL player, 36, told PEOPLE following the episode that he's more appreciative than ever for his wife, who had been a "warrior" through the IVF process.

"Knowing she has endometriosis, it could potentially make things challenging in the future to conceive naturally," he said of their decision to start IVF. "That was just a looking at the big picture and what we want as a family."