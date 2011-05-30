Spotted: Julianna Margulies and Her Tribeca Tot

Julianna Margulies shares a smile as she and son Kieran Lindsay, 3, were spotted strolling in New York City on Thursday.

Toolin’ around Tribeca!

“I was never much of a kid person,” The Good Wife star, 44, confessed recently.

“I mean, I thought they were cute to look at but I didn’t want them in my house. [When I found out I was pregnant,] I said, ‘Okay, I guess we’ll roll with it.'”