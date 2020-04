Actress Julianna Margulies, 41, goes for a stroll in New York City on Wednesday, March 5th with her son Kieran Lindsay, 7 weeks, strapped to her chest. Dad is Keith Lieberthal. Julianna’s new show, Canterbury’s Law, will premiere on March 10th on FOX.

Julianna is carrying Kieran in a Baby Bjorn with a Baby Bjorn Cover in City Black ($40).