90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio Welcomes First Baby, Son Benjamin: 'Beyond a Dream Come True'

Juliana Custodio is a mom!

The 90 Day Fiancé alum and fiancé Ben Obscrua welcomed their first baby together, son Benjamin James Louis, on Tuesday, July 19, she announced on Instagram.

"All my friends that have known me for years know how much I waited for this moment, to have my own child, it was my biggest dream to become a mother," she writes alongside photos with the newborn at the hospital. "Today was the most incredible amazing day of our [lives], I'm such a lucky woman for having you @ben_obscura in my life, an amazing father and husband to be. I couldn't have asked for a better partner and father to my child, you have been what I expected and more."

"I can't describe the feeling of finally having my baby in my arms and finally feel that I am a mother. With all those feelings comes the fears too. Now it's time to learn and grow with this little one," she continues.

"This is beyond a dream come true, I'm so blessed with this beautiful family I have. I can't thank enough all the support I have been having."

Custodio first revealed she was expecting a baby in November.

"So excited for our new adventure," she wrote alongside several photos with Obscura. "Words aren't enough to tell you how wonderful you are, I'm forever grateful for the happiness and joy you have brought into my life, and for make [sic] one of my biggest dream come true🤱🏻, we can't wait to meet you."

She continued, "I am the luckiest woman to be able to call you mine @ben_obscura ✨❤️."

Custodio's baby news came just over a month after she split from her ex-husband, Michael Jessen, on the former couple's two-year wedding anniversary.

"Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last," Jessen wrote alongside a photo from the couple's wedding. "Our marriage is a Covid-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics. Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever. Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time."

Juliana Custodio and Michael Jessen Credit: Michael Jessen/Instagram

In her own post, Custodio wrote a lengthy letter back to Jessen. She began by saying that, while the COVID-19 pandemic played a factor in their split, "we all know that there are more [reasons] than that.

The pandemic was "a hard time" for Custodio, she said, but "the hardest part for me was to picture you as someone that would be by my side, and unfortunately you showed something completely different."

She concluded her message by encouraging others who are not happy in their relationship to "stand up for yourself."