Julia Stiles Welcomes Second Baby with Husband Preston J. Cook: 'Infinite Love'
Meet Arlo!
Julia Stiles and husband Preston J. Cook have welcomed their second child together, a baby named Arlo, the actress announced on Instagram Wednesday. The couple is also parents to 4-year-old son Strummer Newcomb.
"Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo! ✨ The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be. 💖," Stiles writes alongside a photo of baby Arlo's feet.
In the following slide, the mom of two shared a photo of "how [her] 4 year old is taking it," showing a toilet defaced with red marker.
A rep for Stiles first confirmed to PEOPLE that the actress was expecting her second child back in November.
The 10 Things I Hate About You star debuted her baby bump at a screening of The Humans in New York City, where she wore a chic black turtleneck dress and cradled her stomach in photos from the event.
Stiles and Cook tied the knot in September 2017, when she was pregnant with their first child.
The actress confirmed the news of their nuptials in an Instagram post at the time, writing, "Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?" alongside a winking face emoji.
"They got married Labor Day weekend with two friends on the beach in Seattle," Stiles' rep later confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement.
The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve 2015 at a private residence in Isla Grande, Colombia, after initially meeting on her film Go with Me — for which Cook worked as a camera assistant. Nearly one month after their wedding, the couple welcomed their first baby together, son Strummer.