People.com Celebrity Parents Julia Stiles Shares Hilarious Photo of the 'Very Expressive' Way Her Son, 4, Defaced a Toilet Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook are parents to sons Strummer Newcomb, 4, and Arlo, 7 months

Julia Stiles' 4-year-old has quite the imagination! During Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the 10 Things I Hate About You star, 41, chatted with Ryan Seacrest and guest co-host Katie Lowes about how her two young sons are getting along. Stiles said that while her sons Strummer Newcomb, 4, and Arlo, 7 months, have a "great time" together now, it was "off to a rocky start at first" — and she has a photo to prove it. "Now it's great," she said of her kids' relationship with one another. "Now Arlo is really interactive and they play together and they have a great time. It was off to a rocky start at first which I did not anticipate." Stiles, who shares her kids with husband Preston J. Cook, then showed the audience a hilarious photo of Strummer's artwork shortly after he became a big brother.

Julia Stiles Welcomes Second Baby with Husband Preston J. Cook: 'Infinite Love' The picture was of a toilet that had been defaced with red marker, depicting a man's face with a beard and a "very expressive" bottom half. "[It was] dry erase marker. To be fair we were kind of letting him do it. We weren't really paying attention," Stiles admitted. "I think the beard part [Strummer] came over and he was like 'Daddy can you cut this out for me?' And we did and it was like whatever and then all of a sudden we pay attention and we see that he's drawing and we're like 'Okay, that's very expressive.'" "It's obviously not there anymore, but we left it for a few days so when people came over to meet the baby they'd be like 'What?' " she added with a laugh. The actress announced the arrival of baby Arlo on Instagram in January. "Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo! ✨ The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be. 💖," Stiles wrote alongside a photo of baby Arlo's feet. A rep for Stiles first confirmed to PEOPLE that the actress was expecting her second child in November 2021. She debuted her baby bump at a screening of The Humans in New York City, where she wore a chic black turtleneck dress and cradled her stomach in photos from the event. Stiles and Cook tied the knot in September 2017, when she was pregnant with their first child.