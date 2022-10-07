Julia Roberts Reveals Sweet Reason Why She Plans on Showing Daughter Old Letters from Husband

The actress and husband Danny Moder share three kids, Henry 15, and twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on October 7, 2022 02:52 PM
Danny Moder and Julia Roberts attend the 3rd annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala benefiting J/P HRO presented by Giorgio Armani at Montage Beverly Hills on January 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Julia Roberts is feeling grateful for her family.

The actress, who stars in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise with close friend George Clooney, appears on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend where she opens up to host Jane Pauley about her family and career.

"It just never consumed me, being an actor," says Roberts, 54, in a preview of the episode. "It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true."

Asked about her other dreams, the Notting Hill star points to her family; the actress and husband Danny Moder share three kids: Henry, 15, and twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17.

"The life that I've built with my husband," Roberts says. "The life that we've built with our children. And that's the best stuff. … The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."

Roberts also reveals that she sent letters home while away in Australia for 62 days filming Ticket to Paradise. She notes that writing letters is something she and husband Moder have "always done" and she plans to one day show her children.

"I have the first letter he ever wrote me. … And one day, I'll show it to Hazel and say, 'That's, that's what you're looking for,' " says Roberts.

The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Julia Roberts. MAX MONTINGELLI/Shutterstock

Last month, the star opened up about returning to acting after a four-year hiatus, and the differences now that all three of her kids are teenagers.

"I just take it all as it comes," Roberts told The New York Times in an interview alongside Clooney. "I try to be super present and not plan, and I don't have any upcoming acting jobs. Getting back to a routine feels really good. And I love being at home, I love being a mom."

"Being in Australia [to film] was really challenging because of all the Covid regulations, and I think it's a real testament to friendship and to the creative environment we were in that it wasn't even harder, because I'm not built to be one person anymore. It's just not in my cellular data."

George Clooney and Julia Roberts in Ticket to Paradise Trailer
Universal Pictures/YouTube

Elsewhere in the interview, Roberts spoke about being grateful to have spent time with Clooney, his wife Amal, and their twins Alexander and Ella, during the filming of Ticket to Paradise.

"The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and despair. We were in a bubble, and it's the longest I've ever been away from my family," she revealed. "I don't think I've spent that much time by myself since I was 25."

Clooney noted when Roberts' family did come to visit, "they had to fly into Sydney and quarantine for two weeks by themselves before she could see them."

