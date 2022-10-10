Julia Roberts Says She's Open with Her Three Kids About Days She 'Blew It' as a Mom

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder share son Henry, 15, and 17-year-old twins Phinneas and Hazel

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on October 10, 2022 12:55 PM
George Clooney and Julia Roberts open up to @hodakotb about parenting as they relate to becoming parents later in life
Photo: Today Show Twitter

Julia Roberts isn't afraid to admit fault to her kids.

Speaking with Hoda Kotb in a Today interview alongside George Clooney that aired Monday, the Ticket to Paradise star acknowledged the concerns parents often have of making missteps with their kids.

"Sometimes I get gripped with fear of blowing it," the actress, 54, admitted. "And sometimes I've just said to my kids, 'So today, me as a mom? Can we just take that off the board because I blew it.' "

Roberts also celebrated the timing of when her children came into her life, noting, "I met [husband Danny Moder] when I was ready ... And then we call these children into our lives when we're ready to best partner with them."

The actress and filmmaker husband Danny Moder share three kids — Henry, 15, and twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17.

In another interview on CBS Sunday Mornings, Roberts opened up about her feelings on her career and her family, noting that acting "is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true."

Asked about her other dreams, the Notting Hill star pointed to her family, sharing, "the life that I've built with my husband."

"The life that we've built with our children. And that's the best stuff. … The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."

Roberts also revealed that she sent letters home while away in Australia for 62 days filming Ticket to Paradise. She noted that writing letters is something she and husband Moder have "always done" and she plans to one day show her children.

"I have the first letter he ever wrote me … And one day, I'll show it to Hazel and say, 'That's, that's what you're looking for,' " said Roberts.

julia roberts
Serge Normant/Instagram

Speaking to The New York Times alongside Clooney last month, Roberts opined about being grateful to have spent time with Clooney, his wife Amal and their twins during the filming of Ticket to Paradise in Australia.

"The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and despair. We were in a bubble, and it's the longest I've ever been away from my family," she revealed. "I don't think I've spent that much time by myself since I was 25."

Clooney noted when Roberts' family did come to visit, "they had to fly into Sydney and quarantine for two weeks by themselves before she could see them."

