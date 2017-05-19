"Nobody's there with you at 3:00 in the morning when you're just going, 'What am I doing?' " Julia Roberts tells Ellen DeGeneres with a laugh of parenting

Julia Roberts Says George Clooney Doesn't Need Parenting Advice: 'It's a Trial and Error and a Whole Lot of Tears'

“It’s gonna be so fun — they are a great couple, and they don’t need advice from me or anybody else,” she told Ellen DeGeneres on Friday of the actor and his international human rights lawyer wife Amal, admitting that she has given Clooney some advice but not elaborating on the specifics.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Also, nobody’s there with you at 3:00 in the morning when you’re just going, ‘What am I doing?’ ” says Roberts, 49, with a laugh. ” ‘Where did they come from, and when are they going?’ ”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED VIDEO: What is George Clooney And Julia Roberts’ Chemistry Like?

The reigning PEOPLE World’s Most Beautiful Woman has been deep in that new-parent stage herself twice: once with twins Phinnaeus “Finn” and Hazel, now 12, and once with son Henry Daniel, 9½.

“You get through it and you figure it out,” she says. “Everybody does, and it’s a trial and error and a whole lot of tears. And it’s amazing. I have three incredible kids, and to think about when they were teeny tiny. It goes so fast.”

Image zoom Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

FROM PEN: Learn The Process Behind Time Selecting The 100 Most Influential People

The Money Monster star shares that she never calls her two older children “the twins” — “they seem like stranger kids” when she hears them referred to in that way.

“They’re very different. I don’t think of them as similar at all, just kind of the same height,” Roberts jokes of Hazel and Finn. “And a very close birthday.”

“How far apart?” DeGeneres asks.