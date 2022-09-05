Julia Roberts Says Filming New Movie Was the 'Longest I've Ever Been Away from My Family'

Julia Roberts opened up to The New York Times about being a "homemaker" and returning to acting after four years in Ticket to Paradise

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on September 5, 2022 04:07 PM
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Julia Roberts is opening up about returning to acting after a four-year hiatus.

Speaking to The New York Times alongside George Clooney about their upcoming movie Ticket to Paradise, Roberts also talked about making her return to acting now that her three kids, Henry, 15, and twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, who she shares with husband Danny Moder, are all teenagers.

"I just take it all as it comes," Roberts explained. "I try to be super present and not plan, and I don't have any upcoming acting jobs. Getting back to a routine feels really good. And I love being at home, I love being a mom."

"Being in Australia [to film] was really challenging because of all the Covid regulations, and I think it's a real testament to friendship and to the creative environment we were in that it wasn't even harder, because I'm not built to be one person anymore. It's just not in my cellular data."

Daniel Moder, Julia Roberts, Phinnaeus Moder, Henry Daniel Moder and Hazel Moder
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, the Notting Hill actress spoke about being grateful to have spent time with Clooney, his wife Amal, and their twins Alexander and Ella, during the filming of Ticket to Paradise in Australia.

"The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and despair. We were in a bubble, and it's the longest I've ever been away from my family," she revealed. "I don't think I've spent that much time by myself since I was 25."

Clooney noted when Roberts' family did come to visit, "they had to fly into Sydney and quarantine for two weeks by themselves before she could see them."

Last November, Roberts, 54, posted a rare and adorable throwback photo on Instagram of her twins in celebration of their 17th birthday.

Roberts captioned the photo that features her snuggling up with her twins as infants, "17 of the Sweetest years of life."

The post drew attention from the star's niece Emma Roberts, who showed the twins love in the comment section with three red heart emojis.

