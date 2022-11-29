Celebrity Parents Julia Roberts Celebrates Twins Phinneas and Hazel's 18th Birthday with Throwback Photo: 'Love You' The actress shares twins Phinneas and Hazel, 18, plus son Henry, 15, with husband Danny Moder By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 29, 2022 02:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SeriousFun Children's Network Julia Roberts is celebrating her twins on their special day! The Ticket to Paradise star, 55, shared a sweet throwback photo on Instagram Monday in honor of her twins Phinneas and Hazel's 18th birthday. The actress shares her twins plus son Henry, 15, with her filmmaker husband Danny Moder. In the throwback picture, Roberts is seen standing in a kitchen holding one of her twin babies while the other looks over at her while surrounded by various toys. "🌟🌟18🌟🌟 Love you," she captioned the vintage-looking shot. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Julia Roberts Says She's Open with Her Three Kids About Days She 'Blew It' as a Mom Roberts shared a similar post on Instagram last year when her twins turned 17, showing a photo of her with her little ones as babies. "17 of the Sweetest years of life ✨ 👫♥️🥳. 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂," she wrote at the time. Speaking with Hoda Kotb in a Today interview alongside George Clooney last month, the Notting Hill star acknowledged the concerns parents often have about making missteps with their kids. "Sometimes I get gripped with fear of blowing it," the actress admitted. "And sometimes I've just said to my kids, 'So today, me as a mom? Can we just take that off the board because I blew it.' " Roberts also celebrated the timing of when her children came into her life, noting, "I met [husband Danny Moder] when I was ready ... And then we call these children into our lives when we're ready to best partner with them."