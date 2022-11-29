Julia Roberts Celebrates Twins Phinneas and Hazel's 18th Birthday with Throwback Photo: 'Love You'

Julia Roberts is celebrating her twins on their special day!

The Ticket to Paradise star, 55, shared a sweet throwback photo on Instagram Monday in honor of her twins Phinneas and Hazel's 18th birthday. The actress shares her twins plus son Henry, 15, with her filmmaker husband Danny Moder.

In the throwback picture, Roberts is seen standing in a kitchen holding one of her twin babies while the other looks over at her while surrounded by various toys.

"🌟🌟18🌟🌟 Love you," she captioned the vintage-looking shot.

Roberts shared a similar post on Instagram last year when her twins turned 17, showing a photo of her with her little ones as babies.

"17 of the Sweetest years of life ✨ 👫♥️🥳. 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂," she wrote at the time.

Speaking with Hoda Kotb in a Today interview alongside George Clooney last month, the Notting Hill star acknowledged the concerns parents often have about making missteps with their kids.

"Sometimes I get gripped with fear of blowing it," the actress admitted. "And sometimes I've just said to my kids, 'So today, me as a mom? Can we just take that off the board because I blew it.' "

Roberts also celebrated the timing of when her children came into her life, noting, "I met [husband Danny Moder] when I was ready ... And then we call these children into our lives when we're ready to best partner with them."