Julia Roberts Celebrates Twins Phinneas and Hazel's 18th Birthday with Throwback Photo: 'Love You'

The actress shares twins Phinneas and Hazel, 18, plus son Henry, 15, with husband Danny Moder

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022 02:20 PM
julia roberts
Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SeriousFun Children's Network

Julia Roberts is celebrating her twins on their special day!

The Ticket to Paradise star, 55, shared a sweet throwback photo on Instagram Monday in honor of her twins Phinneas and Hazel's 18th birthday. The actress shares her twins plus son Henry, 15, with her filmmaker husband Danny Moder.

In the throwback picture, Roberts is seen standing in a kitchen holding one of her twin babies while the other looks over at her while surrounded by various toys.

"🌟🌟18🌟🌟 Love you," she captioned the vintage-looking shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Roberts shared a similar post on Instagram last year when her twins turned 17, showing a photo of her with her little ones as babies.

"17 of the Sweetest years of life ✨ 👫♥️🥳. 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂," she wrote at the time.

Speaking with Hoda Kotb in a Today interview alongside George Clooney last month, the Notting Hill star acknowledged the concerns parents often have about making missteps with their kids.

"Sometimes I get gripped with fear of blowing it," the actress admitted. "And sometimes I've just said to my kids, 'So today, me as a mom? Can we just take that off the board because I blew it.' "

Roberts also celebrated the timing of when her children came into her life, noting, "I met [husband Danny Moder] when I was ready ... And then we call these children into our lives when we're ready to best partner with them."

Related Articles
George Clooney and Julia Roberts open up to @hodakotb about parenting as they relate to becoming parents later in life
Julia Roberts Says She's Open with Her Three Kids About Days She 'Blew It' as a Mom
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts Says Filming New Movie Was the 'Longest I've Ever Been Away from My Family'
Danny Moder and Julia Roberts attend the 3rd annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala benefiting J/P HRO presented by Giorgio Armani at Montage Beverly Hills on January 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California
Julia Roberts Reveals Sweet Reason Why She Plans on Showing Daughter Old Letters from Husband
George Clooney and Julia Roberts open up to @hodakotb about parenting as they relate to becoming parents later in life
George Clooney Jokes He Wants to Be 'Out of It' When Daughter Ella Starts Dating
Julia Roberts and George Clooney arrives at the Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Ticket To Paradise" at Regency Village Theatre on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Julia Roberts and George Clooney on Their 22-Year Friendship: 'Same Goofy Nuts We've Always Been'
Julia Roberts and George Clooney arrives at the Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Ticket To Paradise" at Regency Village Theatre on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Julia Roberts Says George Clooney Could Be 3-Time Sexiest Man Alive — with a Few Caveats
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts Wears Gown Embroidered with Husband and Children's Initials to London Premiere
George Clooney, Founder of Roybal Film and Television Advisory Board, speaks onstage during Roybal Film and Television Magnet Open House
George Clooney Was 'Terrified' After Finding Out He Was Having Twins at 56: 'Such a Disaster'
Julia Roberts and George Clooney arrives at the Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Ticket To Paradise" at Regency Village Theatre on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Julia Roberts and George Clooney's Friendship Timeline
Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend HBO Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Reese Witherspoon Doesn't Think She Resembles Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe: 'I Don't See It'
Jenna Bush Hager Says Niece Cora 'Knows How to Celebrate' as Family Gathers for First Birthday. Jenna Bush Hager celebrates niece's birthday. ; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Craig Coyne and Barbara Bush attend The George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Awards Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on September 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Jenna Bush Hager Says Niece Cora 'Knows How to Celebrate' as Family Gathers for First Birthday
Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's Relationship Timeline
Heidi Klum Family
Heidi Klum's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Julia Roberts Daniel Moder
Julia Roberts Celebrates Husband Danny Moder's Birthday: 'You Make My World Go Round'
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1565786c) EAT PRAY LOVE (2010) Julia Roberts, Javier Bardem Eat Pray Love - 2010
From Pretty Woman to My Best Friend's Wedding, A Guide to Julia Roberts' Romantic Comedies Through the Years
julia roberts celebrates 20th wedding anniversary. https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmD5bVrqjX/?hl=en
Julia Roberts Posts 'Can't Stop Kissing' Pic to Celebrate 20th Anniversary with Danny Moder