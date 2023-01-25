Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says She's Watched Son's Sex Scenes on 'Sex Lives of College Girls' : 'Dynamite'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared her thoughts on son Charlie's role on the HBO Max series while on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Published on January 25, 2023 05:19 PM
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 826 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and son Charlie Hall on April 16, 2019 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Julia Louis-Dreyfus supports her son's career, even when it means watching uncomfortable scenes.

The Veep alum, 62, visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, where she told the talk show host what it's like watching son Charlie Hall — who is currently on HBO Max's hit series, Sex Lives of College Girls — in sex scenes on the show.

"That's a racy show," Kimmel commented.

"It's a very racy show," the actress, 62, agreed, revealing she had seen him in the series.

"I did watch the show and I think he was, you know, really great," she shared. "He was adorable. He was f------ some girl in the library and I thought it was dynamite."

The Seinfeld alum shares Charlie, 25, and son Henry, 30, with her husband of over 30 years, Brad Hall.

Earlier in 2020, Hall dipped his toes into the acting pond with a four-part comedic web series, Sorry, Charlie, which he also wrote and directed alongside his friend and former Northwestern University classmate, Jack Price. He later made his film debut in the Amy Poehler-directed movie, Moxie in 2021.

Last month, Charlie joined his mom at the State dinner in Washington D.C., hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her son Charlie Hall arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first of the Biden administration.
Nathan Howard/Getty

The Bidens welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for the first State dinner of the administration. The actress and her younger son were two of 400 VIPs who attended the event.

For their evening out, the actress looked chic in a floor-length, black velour gown which she paired with gold accessories and a matching clutch. Charlie kept it classic in a black tuxedo and bowtie.

In sweet photos from the night, Louis-Dreyfus and her son smiled and held hands as they entered the event.

