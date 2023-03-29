Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says It's a 'Big Surprise' Her Two Sons Are Actors: 'It Gives Me Endless Joy'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is her sons' biggest fan!

While chatting with PEOPLE about her upcoming Lemonada Media podcast Wiser Than Me (out April 11), the actress, 62, also opens up about how her two kids — sons Henry and Charlie, who she shares with husband Brad Hall — are following in her acting footsteps.

"I love it! It's a big surprise," Louis-Dreyfus says of her sons' budding acting careers. "My son Henry just finished shooting a series for Amazon, and Charlie's in all sorts of shows, Single Drunk Female, Sex Lives of College Girls, and so on."

Noting how Henry, 30, is also a musician, which she says is "wonderful," the proud mom continues, "I love the arts and I think that to be a creative person, and to be able to make a living as a creative person, is an absolute gift."

"The fact that my children are able to pull that off gives me endless joy," adds the Seinfeld and Veep alum.

Charlie, 25, first dipped his toes into the acting pond with a four-part comedic web series, Sorry, Charlie, which he also wrote and directed alongside his friend and former Northwestern University classmate, Jack Price.

He later made his film debut in the Amy Poehler-directed movie Moxie in 2021, which also starred Marcia Gay Harden, Clark Gregg, Josie Totah, Ike Barinholtz and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January, Louis-Dreyfus told host Jimmy Kimmel that she watched Charlie's sex scenes on HBO Max's Sex Lives of College Girls.

After Kimmel, 55, commented, "That's a racy show," the actress responded, "It's a very racy show," adding, "I think he was, you know, really great. He was adorable. He was f------ some girl in the library, and I thought it was dynamite."

Henry, meanwhile, also has a love for music alongside acting. He most recently released an EP, Are You Kidding Me?????, in September.

"I felt like the human embodiment of McDonald's Sprite while making this EP and I hope you can hear that in these tunes," Henry wrote in an Instagram post at the time, celebrating the project's release.

In a past interview with Rolling Stone, Henry spoke about having his mom's support in his career.

"My mom was very supportive of my music and still is and comes to all the shows. It's great to have creative people in the family and bounce things off of," he said. "I really respect her opinion on all things creative."

With Louis-Dreyfus' new podcast, she hopes the project, as well as her own life, will inspire people of all backgrounds, including her two sons.

"I hope by living my life powerfully ... by living my life bravely and failing and recovering from failing and getting up, I hope [it sets] a very powerful model for my kids," she tells PEOPLE.

Wiser Than Me features various celebrity acquaintances sharing what they have learned through the years, and Louis-Dreyfus previously expressed that she's "honored and delighted" Jane Fonda, Carol Burnett, Darlene Love and Diane von Furstenberg, just to name a few, "agreed to hang out and have a conversation."

"It's so mind-blowing to have in-depth conversations with these accomplished women," she says. "Everybody is so different. We've really gotten into some surprisingly ... in-depth and personal conversations about their lives, and life in general."

The first two episodes of Wiser Than Me will be available April 11 on all major podcast platforms, with new episodes released weekly.