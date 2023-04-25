Julia Louis-Dreyfus Opens Up About 'Emotionally Devastating' Miscarriage at Age 28

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is opening up about a miscarriage she suffered when she was 28.

On the most recent episode of the Wiser Than Me podcast, the 62-year-old actress spoke about her journey to motherhood that began after marrying her husband, Brad Hall, in 1987.

"When I was about 28, I got pregnant for the first time, and I was crazy happy," recalled the Veep star while speaking with guest Ruth Reichl. "I got pregnant easily. I felt very fertile, very womanly. And then, quite late in the pregnancy, my husband Brad and I discovered that this little fetus was not going to live."

Not only was the situation "emotionally devasting," recalled Louis-Dreyfus, but it became a "complete nightmare" after she developed an infection that caused her to be hospitalized and unable to go home until "a couple of days later."

"I finally got out of the hospital, and I came home to recuperate, but I wasn't allowed to get out of bed yet. I was, as they say, bedridden," she detailed.

According to the Academy Award winner, the recovery process got easier when her mom came to stay with her and her husband.

"She made this incredible cozy chili in a cast iron skillet with cornbread on top in the pan. She and my husband Brad set up a little card table at the foot of the bed. And the smell of that cornbread and the chili was so wonderful," recalled Louis-Dreyfus.

While she adds that she was not allowed to eat solid foods and therefore was not able to eat the meal, she shares that the experience was one of her "greatest memories."

She continued: "It didn't matter. It was the best meal ever, and I didn't even eat it. The making of it was so comforting and so embracing."

Louis-Dreyfus and Hall later welcomed sons Henry Hall, 30, and Charlie Hall, 25, in 1992 and 1997, respectively.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2017, she later said that it was her relationship with her family and friends who helped her get through.

"You hear it all the time, but the people that I relied on the most, besides the very capable doctors and nurses who took care of me, were my family and my close friends," she told PEOPLE in April 2020, about a year and a half after announcing that she was cancer-free.