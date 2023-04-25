Julia Louis-Dreyfus Opens Up About 'Emotionally Devastating' Miscarriage at Age 28

The Veep star spoke candidly about suffering a miscarriage in her late 20s on the most recent episode of the Wiser Than Me podcast

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 11:54 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends NRDC honors Julia Louis-Dreyfus at "Night Of Comedy" benefit at NeueHouse Los Angeles on June 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is opening up about a miscarriage she suffered when she was 28.

On the most recent episode of the Wiser Than Me podcast, the 62-year-old actress spoke about her journey to motherhood that began after marrying her husband, Brad Hall, in 1987.

"When I was about 28, I got pregnant for the first time, and I was crazy happy," recalled the Veep star while speaking with guest Ruth Reichl. "I got pregnant easily. I felt very fertile, very womanly. And then, quite late in the pregnancy, my husband Brad and I discovered that this little fetus was not going to live."

Not only was the situation "emotionally devasting," recalled Louis-Dreyfus, but it became a "complete nightmare" after she developed an infection that caused her to be hospitalized and unable to go home until "a couple of days later."

"I finally got out of the hospital, and I came home to recuperate, but I wasn't allowed to get out of bed yet. I was, as they say, bedridden," she detailed.

According to the Academy Award winner, the recovery process got easier when her mom came to stay with her and her husband.

"She made this incredible cozy chili in a cast iron skillet with cornbread on top in the pan. She and my husband Brad set up a little card table at the foot of the bed. And the smell of that cornbread and the chili was so wonderful," recalled Louis-Dreyfus.

While she adds that she was not allowed to eat solid foods and therefore was not able to eat the meal, she shares that the experience was one of her "greatest memories."

She continued: "It didn't matter. It was the best meal ever, and I didn't even eat it. The making of it was so comforting and so embracing."

RELATED VIDEO: Julia Louis-Dreyfus on What's Delighted Her the Most in Her Career

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Louis-Dreyfus and Hall later welcomed sons Henry Hall, 30, and Charlie Hall, 25, in 1992 and 1997, respectively.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2017, she later said that it was her relationship with her family and friends who helped her get through.

"You hear it all the time, but the people that I relied on the most, besides the very capable doctors and nurses who took care of me, were my family and my close friends," she told PEOPLE in April 2020, about a year and a half after announcing that she was cancer-free.

Related Articles
Clay Walker
Clay Walker Reveals Wife Had Miscarriage with Sixth Baby at 20 Weeks: 'Huge Heartbreak' (Exclusive)
Swizz Beatz's Son Egypt, 12, Says He's Interested in Basketball and Music in Rare Appearance
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Son, 12, Says He's Not Interested in Pursuing Music Like His Parents
Brittany Mahomes family photos
Brittany Mahomes Talks About Hardest Part of Being a Mom as She Shares Beautiful New Family Portraits
Melissa McCarthy PEOPLE BEAUTIES
Melissa McCarthy Gives Advice to Her Two Teen Girls About Social Media: 'This Is Smoke and Mirrors'
Sarah Herron’s baby dies in his ‘father’s arms’ after being born premature
Sarah Herron Opens Up About the Death of Son Oliver Shortly After Birth: 'He Was Magic'
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Felt 'So Much Shame' When Nurses Implied Son 'Came Out Asleep' Due to Her Antidepressants
Teyana Taylor at the Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Teyana Taylor Says Her 2 Kids Are 'Getting Big' Fast: 'My Youngest Is Talking Too Much!' (Exclusive)
Iddo Goldberg and Ashley Madekwe attend the "In Conversation With Kevin Morosky & Candice Brathwaite" event at Soho House
Ashley Madekwe Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Iddo Goldberg
The Holiday Dating Guide's Maria Menounos Calls Starring in a Christmas Movie a Dream Come True
Maria Menounos and Husband Keven Undergaro Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way: 'We're Very Excited'
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Singer-songwriter Sam Hunt (L) and Hannah Lee Fowler (R) attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Sam Hunt Expecting Second Baby with Wife Hannah Lee Fowler
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 02: (L-R) Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale attend the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Separating with Third Baby on the Way
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says Every Day as a Dad of Two Brings 'Something Completely New'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Opens Up About Surrogate Who Carried Both Sons: 'So Grateful' (Exclusive)
Irina Shayk attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Irina Shayk Says She and Bradley Cooper Talk to Daughter, 6, About Kindness Every Day Before School
Meghan Trainor rollout 5/1
Meghan Trainor Reveals She Suffered PTSD After Son's Terrifying Birth in New Book (Exclusive)
Gina Rodriguez attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront
Gina Rodriguez Opens Up About Birth of Baby Charlie — and Reveals Significance of His Name (Exclusive)
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Debate Him Fertilizing Her Frozen Eggs: 'Are We Even Going to Use These?'