Julia Fox Steps Out with Son Valentino, 2, in Matching Denim for Diesel Show at Milan Fashion Week

Julia Fox brought her favorite date with her to Milan Fashion Week.

The model, 33, enjoyed a night out in Italy with son Valentino, 2, at the Diesel Show, posing with her friends and her toddler at the event.

Fox dressed in all denim, wearing an oversized denim shirt over a tiny green bandeau top, along with super low-rise jeans and denim boots. Valentino matched mom in his own denim look, wearing jeans and a denim jacket over a t-shirt, pairing the look with black cowboy boots.

Julia Fox holding son Valentino at Milan Fashion Week. Victor Boyko/Getty

It's not the toddler's first fashion week, either. Valentino joined Fox back in September at the Elena Velez fashion show at Chelsea Factory, part of New York Fashion Week.

During the event, Fox and her toddler, whom she shares with ex Peter Artemiev, could be seen watching the night's festivities as she snapped some photos.

Mother and son were decked out in head-to-toe black attire, with the actress holding him in her arms through much of the night.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fox opened up to PEOPLE during the premiere of Richie Shazam's Savitree short film Savitree back in June about what being a parent means to her, sharing her desire to grow her family.

"He's amazing. He's my little angel," she said. "I love him so much. I would like to have more children. I think he's ready for siblings."