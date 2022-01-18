Julia Fox Celebrates Baby Son Valentino's First Birthday: 'My Masterpiece'

Julia Fox is celebrating her "beautiful" son turning one!

On Monday, the Uncut Gems star, 31, posted a sweet slideshow of videos and photos on Instagram, marking baby Valentino's first birthday. Fox — who is currently dating Kanye West — shares her son with ex Peter Artemiev.

Fox began her tribute with a clip that shows her baby son covered in pink lipstick kiss marks. In the video, Fox — who is seen wearing the fuchsia shade — smiles as her little one coos.

"My beautiful baby is 1 today!!" Fox captioned the post. "Thank you so much for showing me what love is. Thank you for humbling me and teaching me patience and hard work. Thank you for being my biggest blessing."

She continued, "My greatest accomplishment. My masterpiece. I don't deserve you but somehow we're here and I promise to love you unconditionally and accept you for who you are ♥️."

The actress also included photos of herself and Artemiev with their baby. In one shot, Artemiev cradles Valentino and kisses his forehead as Fox gazes at them.

Other photos in Fox's post include a Halloween picture featuring herself dressed as Princess Leia and Valentino as Yoda, plus a photo of herself and Artemiev holding their son at a red carpet event. She also shared two images of Valentino taken shortly after he was born.

Last year, Fox revealed that while she welcomed Valentino earlier than expected, she managed to pull off a quick maternity shoot right before giving birth.

In a February 2021 Instagram, the actress posed nude, wearing only black elbow-length gloves. Explaining the story behind the photo, she wrote in the caption, "These photos were taken by my sis @richieshazam right after my gyno told me I would need to go have my baby early cuz of some blood pressure issues."

Fox continued, "I ran home in a panic cuz I still hadn't taken any pics but my girls came thru for me. @nikitakesh brought the make up and @esychka brought the gloves and this is the final product."

"Right after the shoot I went to the hospital and had my precious baby boy," Fox wrote. "My forever valentine, Valentino. Born on January 17th, 2021. The best day of my life. #milf."

Fox has been dating West, 44, since earlier this month. After an outing in New York City to see Slave Play, the couple confirmed their relationship when Fox shared details of her new romance with Interview magazine.

"I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection," she wrote. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."