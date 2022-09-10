Julia Fox Brings Son Valentino to New York Fashion Week in Matching Attire

The actress picked her 20-month-old son as a plus-one for the Elena Velez fashion show on Saturday

By
Published on September 10, 2022 05:13 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Julia Fox attends the Elena Velez fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Chelsea Factory on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for NYFW: The Shows

Julia Fox knew just who to bring to be by her side for New York Fashion Week this year. And she knew just what to dress him in.

During Saturday's Elena Velez fashion show at Chelsea Factory, the actress and mother of one appeared alongside her 20-month-old son Valentino, as they both were decked out in head-to-toe black attire. Fox was of course wearing her go-to eyeliner, while Valentino rocked a pair of black Crocs for some added touch.

During the event, Fox and her toddler — who she shares with ex Peter Artemiev — could be seen watching the night's festivities as she snapped some photos.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Julia Fox attends the Elena Velez fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Chelsea Factory on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for NYFW: The Shows

This wasn't the only NYFW event that the Uncut Gems star attended over the weekend, as she also touched down at the annual Harper's Bazaar Icons party, which celebrated the 150th anniversary of Bloomingdale's this year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During the show, which also featured appearances from Jared Leto, Drew Barrymore and Kyle Kuzma, as Jack Harlow played some of his most notable tracks, per USA Today, Fox wore a see-through pearl dress and was styled by Briana Andalore. The dress itself was by designer Joanna Prażmo.

While Valentino didn't attend the Bloomingdale's event with his mom, Fox opened up to PEOPLE's Jack Irvin during the premiere of Richie Shazam's Savitree short film Savitree back in June about what being a parent means to her.

"He's amazing. He's my little angel," she said. "I love him so much. I would like to have more children. I think he's ready for siblings."

Fox, who attended Paris Men's Fashion Week earlier this year alongside now-ex Kanye West and had since made her NYFW runway debut in February, also spoke about her fashion sense and what she calls her ability to "see the beauty in every type of style and fashion."

"I think just being fearless, not giving a f—, doing what I feel like doing, and not caring about whether society thinks it's normal or not," Fox told PEOPLE. "If I think it's cool, then it's cool."

Related Articles
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts Wears Gown Embroidered with Husband and Children's Initials to London Premiere
Julia Fox attends Converse Presents "Savitree," A Richie Shazam Short Film, At The Tribeca Festival
Julia Fox Says She's 'Providing' a 'Visual Service' to the Public with Her Daring Fashion Looks
Nicki Minaj performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Nicki Minaj Brings Barbiecore Style to 2022 VMAs in 2 Dazzling Head-to-Toe Pink Outfits
Fergie and Jack Harlow perform onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Jack Harlow Brings Out Fergie for 'First Class' and 'Glamorous' Medley at 2022 MTV VMAs
julia fox
Julia Fox Wears One of Her Most Skin-Baring Looks Ever — See the Jaw-Dropping Outfit
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Julia Fox Instagram
Julia Fox Celebrates Baby Son Valentino's First Birthday: 'My Masterpiece'
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 28, 2022
Julia Fox Reveals Her New Bleached Eyebrows Are Giving Her a 'False Sense of Anonymity'
Kanye West, Julia Fox
Julia Fox Calls Kanye West Her 'Fave Makeup Artist' as He Helps Perfect Actress' Edgy Look
emma watson, zoe saldana, kim kardashian
All the Can't-Miss Photos from Paris Couture Fashion Week
Julia Fox is seen on May 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Julia Fox Goes Grocery Shopping in Underwear and a Denim Blazer, Says She's 'Preparing for the Apocalypse'
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Rebel Wilson attends the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2022, Certified As Carbon Neutral By The Carbon Trust at Wimbledon on July 9, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian); BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 08: Ramona Agruma attends Barneys New York Private Dinner In Support Of Heart Of Los Angeles at the private home of Sharon and Mauricio Oberfeld on October 8, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Barneys New York)
Rebel Wilson's Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Gushes Over Her as She Attends Wimbledon: 'Pink Princess'
emma watson
Emma Watson Aces Chic French Girl Style in Ripped Jeans at Paris Fashion Week's Schiaparelli Show
Stephen Curry And Ayesha Curry Visit Disney's California Adventure Park
The Currys Meet The Incredibles, Plus Demi Lovato, Billy Porter, Lizzo and More
Ryan Gosling Chris Evans Ana De Armas
Stars Turn Out for 'The Gray Man' Premiere in Hollywood, Plus Issa Rae, Gwen Stefani and More
john legend
John Legend Gets Down in Italy, Plus Simu Liu, Selena Gomez and More