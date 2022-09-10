Julia Fox Brings Son Valentino to New York Fashion Week in Matching Attire

Julia Fox knew just who to bring to be by her side for New York Fashion Week this year. And she knew just what to dress him in.

During Saturday's Elena Velez fashion show at Chelsea Factory, the actress and mother of one appeared alongside her 20-month-old son Valentino, as they both were decked out in head-to-toe black attire. Fox was of course wearing her go-to eyeliner, while Valentino rocked a pair of black Crocs for some added touch.

During the event, Fox and her toddler — who she shares with ex Peter Artemiev — could be seen watching the night's festivities as she snapped some photos.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for NYFW: The Shows

This wasn't the only NYFW event that the Uncut Gems star attended over the weekend, as she also touched down at the annual Harper's Bazaar Icons party, which celebrated the 150th anniversary of Bloomingdale's this year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During the show, which also featured appearances from Jared Leto, Drew Barrymore and Kyle Kuzma, as Jack Harlow played some of his most notable tracks, per USA Today, Fox wore a see-through pearl dress and was styled by Briana Andalore. The dress itself was by designer Joanna Prażmo.

While Valentino didn't attend the Bloomingdale's event with his mom, Fox opened up to PEOPLE's Jack Irvin during the premiere of Richie Shazam's Savitree short film Savitree back in June about what being a parent means to her.

"He's amazing. He's my little angel," she said. "I love him so much. I would like to have more children. I think he's ready for siblings."

Fox, who attended Paris Men's Fashion Week earlier this year alongside now-ex Kanye West and had since made her NYFW runway debut in February, also spoke about her fashion sense and what she calls her ability to "see the beauty in every type of style and fashion."

"I think just being fearless, not giving a f—, doing what I feel like doing, and not caring about whether society thinks it's normal or not," Fox told PEOPLE. "If I think it's cool, then it's cool."