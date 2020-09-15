Jude Law was already dad to five kids, while the new baby is his wife Phillipa Coan's first

Surprise! Jude Law Reveals He Welcomed Sixth Child as He Opens Up About Being Able to 'Nest'

Jude Law is a father of six!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's really wonderful," said Law, 47. "We feel pretty blessed that we were in a time where we could, as a family, just nest and enjoy each other's company and every day as it came."

"It was an unusual but kind of enforced love-in," he added of welcoming a baby during the COVID-19 crisis.

The new addition is Coan's first child, while Law is also dad to five kids — daughters Ada, 5½, Sophia, 11 this month, and Iris, 19, as well as sons Rudy, 18, and Rafferty, 23 — from previous relationships.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Jude Law Getty

Law and Coan married in a low-key ceremony at The Old Marylebone Town Hall in London in April of last year.

In photos obtained by The Sun, the Captain Marvel actor and his bride were seen walking together with Coan dressed in an off-white ruffled dress and carrying a bouquet of flowers. The actor wore a corduroy navy blazer, matching pants and a navy fedora hat.

Coan describes herself as a business psychologist and behavior change specialist on Twitter. She also founded the company Stride, which focuses on employee engagement and behavior change, according to its website.

Image zoom Jude Law (R) and Phillipa Coan James Devaney/GC Images

RELATED VIDEO: Jude Law's Changing Looks

Law's oldest child, Rafferty, spoke earlier this year about the advice his famous father gave to help him out on one of his first acting projects.

"I was like, 'Oh my God,' this is actually happening. I went to my dad, and the only advice he gave me was just to stay relaxed. He was like, 'Look, make sure you're comfortable, and then also make sure you get on with everyone on set, and are polite and friendly,' " the son of Sadie Frost said in a February interview with W magazine.