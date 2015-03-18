The actor and his ex Catherine Harding have welcomed a baby girl, his rep confirms to PEOPLE

Jude Law is a father again.

The actor and his ex Catherine Harding have welcomed a baby girl, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“I can confirm the arrival of Jude Law and Catherine Harding’s daughter,” Law’s rep said in a statement Tuesday. “Both are delighted and continue to ask that their privacy and that of their child be respected.”

Law, 42, who has three children with ex-wife Sadie Frost (sons Rafferty, 18, and Rudy, 12, and daughter Iris, 14) and another daughter, Sophia, 5, with model Samantha Burke, confirmed that he was expecting a fifth child (his first with the singer-songwriter) in October.

“Whilst they are no longer in a relationship, they are both wholeheartedly committed to raising their child,” the actor’s rep said in a statement at the time.

According to British newspaper reports, Harding, who also goes by the name Cat Cavelli, spent time with the actor last summer when he was on location in the Czech Republic.