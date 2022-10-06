Judd Apatow Says He Wants Daughter Maude to Have Babies So He Can Be a 'Young' Grandpa

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann share daughters Iris, 19, and Maude, 24

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on October 6, 2022 03:59 PM
Judd Apatow, Iris Apatow and Leslie Mann attend a photocall for "The Bubble," hosted by Netflix, at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
From L: Judd Apatow, Iris Apatow and Leslie Mann. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Judd Apatow is ready to be a grandfather.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, the filmmaker talked about his 24-year-old daughter Maude Apatow's success playing Lexi on Euphoria and his hopes of one day having grandkids.

"Maude is on Euphoria right now, which I'm happy about," he shared before joking, "you want your kids to surpass you, but not that fast."

Judd — who along with wife Leslie Mann, 50, is an empty nester after younger daughter Iris Apatow, 19, also moved out — later said that he's eager for Maude to start a family of her own.

"I kind of want her to have kids, so I can have like grandkids," the 54-year-old director explained, acknowledging it would "be early, but I want to be young when it happens."

"She's like, 'Dad, I can't have kids, I play a 16-year-old on a high school show,' " he explained. "And I was, like, 'Yeah, but I've seen that show, I don't think it would be that weird.'"

"And then [she] could have her baby play that baby," he joked. "Two salaries."

Appearing on The Tonight Show in March, Mann raved about how great her daughters are.

During the show, Mann said she's "so proud" of her girls after host Jimmy Fallon gave each a shout-out for their respective acting projects.

"They're good girls," the actress shared. "I don't know if you feel like this but as a parent, when you're given these two little babies you don't want to like ruin them with bad parenting. So it's a lot of pressure on us parents and, looking at them now, I feel like, 'Okay, maybe I didn't ruin them. Maybe they're okay.'"

"They're like good, kind-hearted people. But we don't want to jinx it," Mann added with a laugh pretending to knock on wood.

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Blockers" - Red Carpet
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Both Maude and Iris have previously worked with their dad on his productions over the years including comedy films Knocked Up and This Is 40.

"A lot of the time, I don't think she knew there was a camera rolling," Judd previously told PEOPLE of working with Maude when she was a child. "I would sit her next to her sister and I would just say some key phrase and then they would just start fighting."

"I remember once, Maude had a little doll in the car and she tossed it and hit Iris on her nose. And then Iris started crying and I was like, 'Great, we'll use that in the movie! That's a real moment of hostility,' " he said, joking about his younger daughter, "Years later, Iris saw it and she was like, 'I can't believe you used me really crying!' So one might say, bad parenting."

