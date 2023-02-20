Judd Apatow Says He 'Can' Watch Daughter Maude on 'Euphoria' : 'I'm Not Traumatized'

"I love it," Apatow told PEOPLE, of watching his daughter in the hit HBO series

By Alex Cramer
and
Published on February 20, 2023 06:41 AM
Maude Apatow and Judd Apatow attend the 2022 HBO Emmy's Party at San Vicente Bungalows
Maude Apatow and Judd Apatow attend the 2022 HBO Emmy's Party at San Vicente Bungalows. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Judd Apatow is a big fan of daughter Maude's show Euphoria.

Hosting the Directors Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Saturday, Apatow shared with PEOPLE that he enjoys watching the series, despite its risqué content.

"I can watch it. I love it. I'm not traumatized because I've read the scripts," Apatow, 55, said of watching Maude, 25, play Lexie Howard in the hit HBO series.

The biggest piece of advice he gave his and Leslie Mann's children (including younger daughter Iris, 20) was "Just do things that you're passionate about. Don't do anything just to work. Do things that you really care about."

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live last October, the filmmaker talked about his daughter's success on the show and his hopes of one day having grandkids.

"Maude is on Euphoria right now, which I'm happy about," he shared, before joking, "You want your kids to surpass you, but not that fast."

Judd Apatow and Maude Apatow pose at the after party as Maude Apatow joins the cast of "Little Shop of Horrors"
Judd Apatow and Maude Apatow. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

"She's like, 'Dad, I can't have kids, I play a 16-year-old on a high school show,' " he explained. "And I was, like, 'Yeah, but I've seen that show, I don't think it would be that weird.'"

In a March 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the director and producer said that he was "really emotional" after watching Maude in Euphoria. "I'm just in a puddle," he recalled. "I'm just bawling and crying."

Apatow continued, "You're always happy when your kids are doing well and have a job."

Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow, and Judd Apatow attend HBO Max "Euphoria" FYC on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Both Maude and Iris have previously worked with their dad on his productions over the years including comedy films Knocked Up and This Is 40.

"A lot of the time, I don't think she knew there was a camera rolling," Judd previously told PEOPLE of working with Maude when she was a child. "I would sit her next to her sister, and I would just say some key phrase, and then they would just start fighting."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I remember once, Maude had a little doll in the car and she tossed it and hit Iris on her nose. And then Iris started crying and I was like, 'Great, we'll use that in the movie! That's a real moment of hostility,' " he joked.

"Years later, Iris saw it and she was like, 'I can't believe you used me really crying!' So one might say, bad parenting."

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 05: (L-R) Mary James Marsden, William Luca Costa-Marsden, James Marsden and Jack Marsden attend the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of "Sonic The Hedgehog 2" at Regency Village Theatre on April 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
James Marsden Jokes His 3 Kids Are 'Kind of Wonderfully Underwhelmed' by His Acting Career
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co01_gFJYxD/. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Photos with 13-Month-Old Daughter Malti: 'Days Like This'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Derek Hough attends the 2022 World Choreography Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on November 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Hayley Erbert arrives for the Mercedes-Benz Academy Awards viewing party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/FilmMagic); THE 2022 ESPYS PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE - The 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital One is hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry. The ESPYS broadcasted live on ABC Wednesday, July 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (ABC via Getty Images) VAL CHMERKOVSKIY
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Detail How Val Chmerkovskiy Made Them Want to Have Babies Now
Jon Pardi and Summer Pardi attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Jon Pardi and Wife Summer Welcome First Baby, Daughter Presley Fawn: 'Ready to Pardi'
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Close-Up Shot of Baby Esti
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of Her and John Legend's Baby Esti Hiccuping
See the Moment 90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Introduce Their Sons to Their Baby Sister
See the Moment '90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Introduce Their Sons to Their Baby Sister
Diddy Shares a Sweet Photo of Daughter Love's Serious Gaze After He Wakes Her Up From a Nap
Diddy Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Love's Serious Gaze After He Wakes Her Up from a Nap
Gabrielle Union HelloBeautiful
Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Becoming a Stepmom to Dwyane Wade's Kids: 'They Have a Mom'
Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley
Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley Get Emotional Discussing Co-Parenting with Their Exes
LOCASH's Preston Brust and Wife Kristen Are Expecting Baby No. 3: 'This Is Our Dream'
LOCASH's Preston Brust and Wife Kristen Expecting Baby No. 3: 'This Is Our Dream'
Gigi Hadid Covers ELLE’s March 2023 Issue
Gigi Hadid Opens Up About 'Learning Through Life' with 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai
Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration
Austin Butler Recalls Bonding with Lisa Marie Presley: 'There Was No Filter of How She Felt'
Jenna Bush Hager and Mila Hager on Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Did a SoulCycle Class the Day She Gave Birth to Daughter Mila
Patrick Mahomes, Brittney Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Wanted to Ride Every Ride' During First Disneyland Trip
Chip and Joanna Gaines, tonight show
Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Which of Their Kids' Names Was Inspired by New York City
Kim Kardashian; Psalm West
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Valentine's Day Gift from Son Psalm, 3½: 'I Love You Mom'