Joyce Bonelli has learned how to show off her baby belly thanks to Kim Kardashian West

Joyce Bonelli/Instagram

Celebrity makeup artist and longtime Kardashain crew member Joyce Bonelli is expecting a baby with fiancé Ben Taverniti.

And if there’s one thing she’s learned from hanging around Kim Kardashian West all these years, it’s how to show off her baby belly.

Bonelli, who is also a mom to 4-year-old son Zepplin, hung with Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday — in an outfit that turned heads.

Flaunting her bump in a long-sleeve mesh top and black bra, the platinum blonde beauty looked fierce as ever.

She paired the top with lace-up black leather pants, black heels, and a bright red, heart-shaped $15,500 St. Laurent fox fur coat.

If the coat looks familiar, it’s because Rihanna rocked it while partying in New York City over Labor Day Weekend.

Jenner, meanwhile, didn’t let Bonelli steal too much of the spotlight.

The 60-year-old businesswoman worked an oversized leopard print coat, with a sleek black base and black boots.

There’s one thing for sure about Bonelli’s new addition to the family: The new baby is going to have incredible style.

Taverniti has a fashion line called Unravel — and they’ve already made Kardashian West’s 9-month-old son a cute custom bomber.