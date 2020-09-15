Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth welcomed their second child, a baby girl, in August

Joy-Anna Duggar Cries as She Holds Daughter Evelyn for the First Time in Emotional Video

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth got very emotional when she met her daughter Evelyn Mae for the first time.

On Monday, the Counting On star, 22, shared a vlog on YouTube that documented the moment she first held her baby girl, whom she welcomed with husband Austin Forsyth last month.

The video gives glimpses of Joy-Anna during seven hours of "active labor" in the hospital before showing the mom tearfully embracing her newborn just seconds after delivering the child. As Joy-Anna pulls the baby up to her chest, her husband gives her a kiss on the forehead.

"We have a baby," Joy-Anna cries. "I can't believe it. I did it."

"You did it, babe," Austin replies as tears stream down his face. "She is beautiful."

Joy-Anna and Austin, who are also parents to 2-year-old son Gideon, welcomed their daughter on Aug. 21 at 2:12 p.m. According to the couple, the infant weighed 8 lbs., 5 oz., and measured 19.5 inches long at the time of birth.

"You pushed for over an hour," Austin tells Joy-Anna in the footage, as a nurse reveals that the baby was in a posterior position during the delivery.

"My mom's going to be happy that I did that today," Joy-Anna says. "My mom had to push for two hours with me because I was posterior."

Later on in the clip, Joy-Anna said that she experienced some "really hard back labor, so the epidural really, really helped with that."

The mother of two also opened up about the delivery in an Instagram post on Monday, writing, "Leading up to Evelyn’s birth, this is the moment I was looking forward to the most, holding her in my arms for the first time."

"In the end, it didn’t matter how she got here, as long as mom and baby we're healthy!" she wrote alongside photos of herself holding her little one.

Joy-Anna and Austin first announced the arrival of their daughter a couple of days after her birth, telling fans that they had been "dreaming of this day."

"To say my heart is full is an understatement," Joy-Anna wrote in a post.