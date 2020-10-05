Joss Stone revealed in a video alongside boyfriend Cody that it was "s---" every time she got her period while they were trying to conceive

Joss Stone Expecting First Child After Months of Trying to Conceive: 'Don't Give' Up

Joss Stone is pregnant!

The "You Had Me" singer, 33, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Cody DaLuz, she confirmed Monday on her podcast, A Cuppa Happy.

"So guess what? I'm going to have a little baby, too! I am so excited to talk to you [influencer Ella Mills] because I don't know many pregnant women," Stone told her guest, who is due to give birth to her second child soon.

"I'm week 17 and I just stopped being really sick all the time," she continued. "I'm feeling okay. Isn't it mad when you've got someone growing inside of you?"

As for DaLuz, he has reminded his girlfriend that "pain is temporary" as her childbirth fears mount. "I woke up in the middle of the night, randomly, and I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm really scared!' I just got really terrified of having to push it out," Stone said.

In a clip obtained by StreamTeam, DaLuz joined Stone to talk about the "heartbreaking" process of conceiving their first child, which took "four or five" months to accomplish.

"How s--- was it every time I came on my period at the beginning?" the English singer said in the video. But her beau reassured her, replying, "I always told her I didn't care how long it takes. I said it will happen."

"He helped me stay positive," Stone continued. "The point is don't give in. The positivity helps. He helped me be positive when I was like, 'Oh, maybe I can't get pregnant,' 'cause that's what you think. You just think that. Every time, you're like, 'Why isn't it working?' "

"And then you start questioning your age," she recalled. "You start questioning your eggs. You start questioning, 'Oh s---, I shouldn't have drank all that wine that night.' You do! But it will work."

Fans who know sign language were privy to Stone's pregnancy back in September, when she addressed the exciting news near the end of an Instagram video.